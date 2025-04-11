60 arrested over littering, trespass in Kampala

More than 60 people have been apprehended in Kampala for littering and trespassing on restricted areas, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has confirmed. Addressing journalists yesterday, KCCA spokesperson Daniel Nuwabiine said the ongoing floods in the city are partly due to blocked drainage systems caused by irresponsible littering and improper garbage disposal.

“We have resumed daily enforcement under the Kampala City law and order maintenance regulations, and the National Environment Act, which prohibits littering,” Mr NuwabiIne said. He explained that enforcement also targets individuals who trespass on green spaces, saying the government invests heavily in landscaping to enhance the city’s beauty. “These spaces are expensive to maintain. If preserved, those resources could be used elsewhere.

That’s why we take action against those who damage them,” he added. Mr Nuwabiine revealed that enforcement operations are already underway citywide, with designated supervisors monitoring various hotspots. “So far, about 60 individuals have been apprehended. Sixteen have been remanded, while others were released on bond and fined,” he said. According to Mr Nuwabiine, penalties vary depending on the nature of the offense, ranging from Shs40,000 to Shs10 million as determined by the courts. He noted that operations have started in the Central Division, the most populated and heavily affected area, but will soon expand to the city outskirts and along major drainage systems. Mr Nuwabiine urged businesses and city residents to manage their waste responsibly and avoid encroaching on green zones, warning that violators will be prosecuted.

Presidential directive KCCA’s renewed crackdown follows President Museveni’s recent call for stricter enforcement against littering. Speaking at the commissioning of the Kampala Flyover Project Phase I, the President urged KCCA to use police CCTV cameras to identify and prosecute offenders. He attributed the rampant clogging of drainage channels in the city to indiscriminate littering, which he said undermines infrastructure longevity and endangers lives, livestock, and the environment. While the conviction and sentencing of offenders—some facing fines of up to Shs2 million or jail terms—sends a strong message, experts say punitive measures alone are not enough.

Solving the littering crisis requires a multi-pronged approach, including mass sensitisation on the dangers of littering, provision of adequate waste disposal facilities across the city and incentivised public participation in waste management. Others are strict implementation of environmental laws, and non-interference by politicians during enforcement. Above all, there is a growing call for the enactment and enforcement of legislation to ban single-use polythene bags, which remain a major contributor to environmental degradation in the country.