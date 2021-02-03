60 children defiled in Bugiri during lockdown - Officials say

By Asuman Musobya More by this Author

Child protection actors in Bugiri District have expressed concern over the increasing cases of defilement registered during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, the government closed all schools and institutions of learning to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Government would, however, reopen the schools and institutions for candidate classes and finalists only.

Figures obtained by SOMERO Uganda, a non-governmental organisation, at the weekend reveal that a total of 60 children were defiled and impregnated in Bugiri District in the period between March and December 2020.

Ms Rona Nuwagaba, the project coordinator, while addressing teachers, and district authorities, said the survey was carried out in November 2020 under a flagship project.

Ms Nuwagaba said the most affected areas include Bulidha, Muterere, Bulesa, and Budhaya sub-counties.

“There is a need for government intervention because cases are likely to increase,” she said, adding that defilement cases are being carried out by boda boda riders, teachers, and parents.

“We are currently investigating a 45-year-old man, a resident of Kitodha Village, Bulesa Sub-county, who is alleged to have defiled his eight-year-old daughter. Some suspects were arrested while others are still at large.

It is unfortunate that local leaders have not helped to fight the vice due to campaigns,” she noted.

Govt reacts

The district labour officer, Mr Isaac Muwereza Kiyengo, said sensitisation meetings would soon be carried out throughout the district to stop child marriages and female genital mutilation that are being carried out in Iwemba, Kapyanga, and Buluguyi sub-counties.

He further disclosed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased risks for many children in vulnerable situations to surfer, adding that there is need for interventions from the government and NGOs.

