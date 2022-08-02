60 needy elders get free houses in Kumi

At least 60 vulnerable elderly in Kumi District have received modern houses, 3,000 litre harvesting water tanks, and sanitary facilities.

The houses were constructed in Garia and Kaderin parishes in Mukongoro Sub-county.

Habitat for Humanity, an NGO working in local communities, unveiled the houses last Friday.

The NGO, which spearheaded the initiative as it marks 40 years of work in Uganda, aims at improving the standard of living of the elderly.

Ms Christine Apolot, the district Woman MP, said Kumi has more than 20,000 elders staying in deplorable houses.

Ms Apolot said while she was district chairperson, she made a plea to Habitat for Humanity to extend similar services to Garia and Kaderin parishes, which are prone to flooding.

“I also thank them for taking action when a case of corruption was reported, those implicated were removed and are no longer staff at Habitat for Humanity,” Ms Apolot said.

Ms Dunatasana Nanzala, 80, one of the beneficiaries in Alukat Village, Agaria Parish, lauded the NGO for the support.

“It was so hard to find grass for thatching my house, but now all that burden is history,” Ms Nanzala said.

Mr Robert Otim, the NGO’s national director, said the homes are a catalyst for development, adding that about 2.4 million people in the country lack proper homes.

He said 60 percent of children who come from homes without decent houses have a higher chance of not completing education.

“We urge the government to prioritise housing,” Mr Otim said.

He said they have constructed 670 houses in Kumi and more than 430 in Mayuge District.

Ms Judith Nabakooba, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, in her message read by the director of housing, said the intervention comes at a time when the housing sector is trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said Uganda has a housing deficit of 2.4 million units coupled with population growth rate of 3.4 percent and 5.6 percent urbanisation rate.