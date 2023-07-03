60-year-old man killed, dumped at Busia building

Police in Busia District are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man whose body was dumped at an abandoned building.

According to police the deceased has not been identified yet.

Bukedi South Regional police spokesperson, Johnson Moses Mugwe said the deceased was apparently killed before he was abandoned in the structure.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death of an unknown man. The deceased was reportedly killed as was reported by 26-year-old businessman Issa Makoha who is a resident of Solo ‘C’ Village, Western division, Busia District,” he said.

However, police say the man’s “body was found on one of the verandahs of the abandoned house without any marks of violence.”

The crime scene was visited by Scene of Crime officers (SOCO) and Homicide detectives to gather evidence as investigations go on.

By Monday afternoon, the body had been retrieved and taken to Busia Health centre IV Mortuary pending postmortem.