600,000 jobs up for grabs as Museveni flags off SGR works

President Museveni has laid a foundation stone for the construction of the first historic Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line with the capacity to transport 1,000 tonnes of cargo.

The project is also poised to create more than 600,000 jobs upon its completion.

The Monitor learnt that the first phase of the project, which is the eastern route, will cost 2.7 billion Euros (Shs10.8 trillion),will be constructed by Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi. It will create more than 1,000 jobs. Of these, 700 workers will be directly employed.

The project, which will last for four years and is funded by the government of Uganda and the African Development Bank, will see the train use a speed of 100km per hour for cargo and 120km per hour for passengers. This is poised to improve transportation, accessibility, safety, and service delivery in the country.

The SGR project was established by Cabinet Minute 107 (CT 2015) to develop a modern, integrated, and efficient railway transport system to address both the freight and passenger transportation needs of the country.

During the launch at Tororo main station on Wednesday, President Museveni said upon completion, the train will take 24 hours or less to travel from Mombasa to Kampala, unlike the current 14 days by the meter gauge train.

“The project will improve the tourism sector, stimulate trade relations... with neighbours and other economic sectors and once the country starts getting money from the oil, more roads and railway lines will be constructed,” he said.

President Museveni added: “The improved SGR connectivity would benefit sub-sectors such as coffee and tobacco farming in direct trade opportunities within Africa, avoiding international price pressures.”

Mr Museveni said connecting Uganda to the entire region will boost regional trade, allowing the country to trade directly with Africa rather than exporting to distant markets.

“Poor infrastructure is estimated to lower trade volumes by 40 percent in Africa. This is why Africa’s share in global trade is below five percent and intra-African trade is below 15 percent, while in other continents it is between 40 to 60 percent," Mr Museveni said.

In 2014, Uganda together with Northern Corridor Partner states of Kenya, Rwanda and later South Sudan signed a regional SGR protocol to develop a seamless transport system interconnecting their cities as well as connecting them to the cost of Mombasa. The Democratic Republic of Congo has also expressed interest in joining the initiative.

President Museveni said the government is also considering constructing airports in every national game park to be used by mostly tourists, to accelerate economic growth.

“Most of our roads are ruined by heavy truck loads, thus railway transport is highly recommended to preserve them. Therefore, the construction of SGR will help to protect our roads,” he said.

At the same function, the minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, said the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway is meant to foster the connection of capital cities of all partner states to Mombasa, which is the main port.

“The infrastructure is expected to reduce the cost of transport from the current $3,200 (about Shs11.7m) or $3,500 (about Shs12.8m) for transporting cargo container on road from Mombasa to $1,600 (about Shs5.8m) or $1,700 (about Shs6.2m) once the SGR line is complete,” Gen Katumba said.

He disclosed that the government has compensated more than 95 percent of the project affected persons .

“The work includes construction of a 232 kilometres mainline... of the SGR from Malaba to Kampala in the first phase before it's extended to the South Sudan (Northern route) and to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi (Western route),” he said.

The Tororo North County Member of Parliament, Mr Geoffrey Ekanya, said: “We want to see that 30 percent of employment opportunities are offered to the local people, cement for construction is locally bought from within since we have cement manufacturing factories as well as murram. We are against externalisation of labour and sourcing of construction materials .”

Mr Ekanya said area leaders would engage Uganda Investment Authority to educate people on how to tap the opportunities in the project.