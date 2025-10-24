64 candidates battle for 11 MP seats in Greater Luweero

At least 64 candidates have been nominated to contest for 11 parliamentary seats across the Greater Luweero region, setting the stage for intense political contest in the forthcoming General Election.

The two-day nomination exercise, which ended on October 23, saw Luweero District registering the highest number of aspirants with 29 candidates vying for four parliamentary seats, while Nakasongola and Nakaseke districts recorded 19 and 16 candidates respectively.

Luweero District leads in numbers

In Luweero District, Katikamu South Constituency attracted the biggest number of contestants with 11 candidates. These include Hassan Kirumira Lukalidde (NUP), Kintu Michael (Independent), Patricia Magala (Independent), Zena Ali Merycillar (Independent), Mugisha Marvin (Independent), Muwanga Alfred (Independent), Nattembo Milly (PFF), Kimanje Nsibambi Peter (Independent), Semakula George (DF), Kalume Abubaker (NRM), and Bikwasi Haruna Rwamutakitwa (Independent).

Abubaker Kalume, the NRM flag bearer for Katikamu South, pledged to serve his constituents diligently if elected, promising to address key developmental challenges facing the area. "The people of Katikamu South should vote for me because I am the NRM candidate. I will be going to the serving table to bring the Luweero portion. With NRM in power, I will have the capacity to lobby for our people and ensure that we get our fair share of national resources," Kalume said.

Bamunanika County had seven candidates nominated: Robert Ssekitoleeko (NUP), Sewabuga Thompson Makamazibu (Independent), Anyine Elizabeth Salabwa (Independent), Kiyini Robert (NRM), Ssenyange Innocent (DF), Kamla Stanley Kigozi (PFF), and Lugalama Thomas (FDC).

Dr. Robert Kiyini, the NRM candidate for Bamunanika County, was escorted during his nomination by the State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, who called for peaceful and orderly elections. "We need to ensure that this electoral process is conducted in a peaceful manner. Let us compete on ideas and allow the people to make their choice without intimidation or violence," Dr. Muyingo said.

Katikamu North Constituency attracted six candidates including Denis Sekabira (NUP), Ronald Ndawula (Independent), Kasule Umar (Independent), Kasagga Ronald Bazanyanengo (DF), Gaddafi Nassur (NRM), and Sembatya Benjamin (PFF).

For the Luweero District Woman MP seat, five candidates were nominated: Brenda Nabukenya (NUP), Agnes Kirabo Nantongo (NRM), Bissau Rahma (Independent), Nakuya Moreen (DF), and Nakiganda Mariam (Independent).

Nakasongola registers 19 aspirants

Nakasongola District registered 19 candidates during the two-day exercise. Nakasongola County seat attracted the highest number with nine candidates: Kulabako Moses (Independent), Kyeyune Ivan (NUP), Sekakoni Joel Basemera (Independent), Sekayingo Robert (Independent), Serwadda Julius (Independent), Wasswa Stephenson (Independent), Tiberondwa Stephen Bujingo (NRM), Bwanga Rogers Sande (Independent), and Lubega Kajura George William.

Land disputes emerged as the most contentious issue in Nakasongola, with both leading candidates pledging to prioritize the matter if elected.

NRM's Stephen Tiberondwa Bujingo, nominated for Nakasongola County, said he would advocate for the establishment of a land fund to help residents acquire land titles, noting that most landlords are absentee owners who have little connection to the area.

"The land issue is critical in Nakasongola. Most of our landlords are absent, and our people are suffering. I will push for a land fund that will enable residents to own land and secure their future. This is my priority when I get to Parliament," Bujingo said while addressing supporters at Nakasongola Boma Grounds.

His opponent, Ivan Kyeyune of NUP, who led a celebratory procession through the Kampala-Gulu highway after his nomination, also identified land as his primary concern, vowing to fight land grabbers exploiting vulnerable residents.

"We have seen too many cases of land theft where our people are coerced into signing documents that are not properly explained to them, and they end up giving away their land. I will fight these land grabbers who want to take advantage of our people's ignorance. Every resident deserves to know what they are signing," Kyeyune said, urging voters to support his party's presidential candidate.

Budyebo County had five candidates nominated including Buyinza Daniel (Independent), Kizza Adrian (NUP), Mwesige George Bukenya (Independent), Sekyanzi Benard Kirya (Independent), and Sebbuga Kimeze Berunado (NRM).

Five women will be contesting for the Nakasongola Woman MP seat: Mahoro Sharon Emily (NUP), Nakate Sarah (Independent), Ndiraba Editor (Independent), Zawedde Victorious (NRM), and Nakamya Esther (Independent).

Nakaseke records 16 candidates

Nakaseke District had 16 candidates nominated for the four parliamentary slots. Nakaseke Central Constituency registered the biggest number with seven candidates: Allan Mayanja Sebunya (NUP), Sempala Ali Bashir (Independent), Kiyinji Godfrey (DP), Ssenkaali Alex (FDC), Joseph Kabuye Kyofatogabye (NRM), Senkaali Alex (Independent), and Walakira Ddungu Fredrick (DF).

Among those nominated today was State Minister for Kampala, Kyofatogabye, the NRM candidate, who will face stiff competition from six other aspirants in what is expected to be one of the most keenly contested races in the district.

Nakaseke South Constituency had five candidates including Paulson Luttamaguzi Semakula (NUP), Charles Kawuma Nsereko (NRM), Arthur Nkalubo (Independent), Mukiibi Stephen (Independent), and Kakooza Richard (Independent).

Both Nakaseke North and the District Woman MP seats attracted only two candidates each. For Nakaseke North, Wilber Ahebwa Manyisa (NRM) and Kayansa Godfrey (NUP) were nominated, while the Woman MP seat will see a contest between Esther Nakawooya (NUP) and Najjuma Sarah (NRM).

The nominations signal heightened political activity in the Greater Luweero region, with the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) fielding candidates in most constituencies, alongside several independent aspirants and candidates from smaller political parties including the Democratic Party (DP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), People's Front for Freedom (PFF), and the Democratic Forum (DF).