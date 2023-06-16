64-year-old herbalist hacked to death in Mitooma 

Police in Mitooma District are investigating circumstances under which a 64-year-old female herbalist was hacked to death.

Margaret Tukamuhebwa a peasant and resident of Kabahesi village in Nyakizinga sub-county was killed for a yet to be known reasons Wednesday night.

"It's alleged that on Wednesday at around 9.30pm, the deceased and her daughter Ms Charity Gumoshabe, 24, were sleeping, an unidentified man called them to open the door to attend to his sick child," said, Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

He added: "The suspect convinced them that he was directed by their neighbour that the deceased was a good herbalist, and the old woman opened.”

Ms Gumoshabe in a police statement said that they were convinced and they opened the door and gave the unknown suspect some herbs and he gave the deceased Shs5000 in return.

"However, after a few minutes, I heard an alarm from my mother. I quickly got out of my bed and found the killer still hacking her using a panga and when I made an alarm, he took off," she said.

The deceased was rushed to Ntungamo specialist medical centre for treatment where she died.