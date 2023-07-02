65-year-old man found hanging dead in Buikwe

Shock gripped residents of Butema Village, Namabu Parish, Nyenga Division in Buikwe District after they found the body of a 65-year-old man hanging inside the house on Saturday. The deceased is suspected to have committed suicide.



The Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson SP Hellen Butoto identified the deceased as Ndimulondi Mabuto, a resident of the same area.



“Police in Buikwe has registered a case of suspected suicide that occurred on Saturday at around 7pm. It's alleged that the deceased hanged himself in his house using a mosquito net,” SP Butoto said.



The victim had been staying alone in the house, according to multiple people in the neighborhood.



The victim’s motive was not established by press time, but SP Butoto said they were still investigating the incident.



Butema Village LC1 Joseph Omollo found the body hanging in a piece of mosquito net and informed the law enforcement agency.





Police said a case of suspected suicide was registered on Saturday as Ndimulondi’s body was taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem before being handed over to the relatives for burial.



A total of 4,043 cases of homicide were reported to police by the end of 2022 compared to 3,912 cases reported in 2021, giving a 3.3 percent increase in homicide cases registered countrywide, according to the annual crime police report 2022.