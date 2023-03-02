676 case files sent from Masindi to newly created Hoima High Court

Masindi High Court has transferred over 676 case files to the newly established Hoima High Court to ease the transport burden on the complainants.



The Masindi High Court assistant registrar David Sauni said 262 of the transferred files are criminal cases.



"We want the parties in the 676 case files to have easy access to court for follow-up of their cases," Sauni told Monitor.

Sauni added that some of the Masindi High Court staff were transferred to the newly created Hoima High Court which has left Masindi without Runyoro and Alur language interpreters.



"We, therefore, request judiciary for more staff to speed up the processing of cases justice among the public," Sauni emphasized.

Judiciary records indicate that the Masindi High Court judge Issa Serunkuma was only left with 14 case files which he will finalize and make judgments within three months from March 2023.

Uganda’s principal judge Dr Flavian Zeija emphasized that the establishment of the new Hoima High Court was to eliminate case backlog at Masindi High Court. He further encouraged arbitration in all court levels.



"Our aim is that a person should not spend more than one year in court when his or her case has not yet been concluded," Dr Zeija said on Wednesday.



"People should spend less time at courts and be attended too on time. Therefore, I caution all judicial officers on time management so that people are not delayed at court promises," Dr Zeija added.

According to Dr Zeija, establishing the court-guided mediation process in courts will address the need for improved accessibility to legal services, time spent in courts and case backlog.