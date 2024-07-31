7 Chinese fined Shs280 million for drilling Lwera wetland

A court in Kampala on Wednesday sentenced seven Chinese nationals to a fine of Shs280 million after they pleaded guilty to drilling Lwera wetland, an action contrary to the environmental laws.

The seven, Liang Cheng Wu, Ui Wen Hu, Lian Cheng Xiang, Hu Dong Xu, Xie Gong Zuo, Ge Xing Liang, and Wang Piechuan, who appeared before the Makindye-based Standards, Utilities and Wildlife court, will be jailed for three years in default.

While sentencing them, Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu held that there is a need to send a stern warning against those abusing wetlands, a growing problem that needs to be addressed.

"There is a need to curb the offence. In this case, drilling of Lwera, it had already been ordered by NEMA to restore the wetland, but instead, more damage was done. While the convicts may not have been fully aware of the impact on the wetland, they are still liable. There is a need to stop such impunity and protect the environment, and this can be done through deterrent sentences to enable the convicts to reform into better people and deter other would-be offenders to protect the environment," Ms Kamasanyu ruled.

She added: "The convicts, being first-time offenders who were employed to carry out the drilling in the wetland, having pleaded guilty thereby not wasting court's time, will not be sentenced to the maximum sentence. However, there is a need to protect the wetlands and also help them to reform."

Breaking down the sentence, the trial chief magistrate ordered each convict to pay a fine of Shs 30 million, in default three years imprisonment, in count one of disturbing a wetland by drilling. In count two of conspiracy, each convict is to pay a fine of Shs 10 Million, in default one year in jail.

The group pleaded guilty to two charges of disturbing a wetland by drilling, which violates sections 55(1)(c) and 6 of the National Environment Act, as well as conspiracy.

Prosecution states that on July 8, 2024, in Kamuwunga Village, Magezi Kizungu Parish, Lukaya Town Council, Kalungu District, the group, along with others at large, allegedly disturbed the Lwera Wetland System by drilling, likely causing adverse effects. It is also alleged that they conducted these activities without approval from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).