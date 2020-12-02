7-year-old girl raped and killed, body hidden in house

By ANDREW BAGALA More by this Author

The decomposing body of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing last Friday, has been found in a house metres away from her parents’ home at Gganda village, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

Preliminary forensic investigations indicate that Journey Kanyike, was raped then killed before her body was tied and wrapped in a bedcover in a house of a 19-year-old man.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the tenant in the house where the body was found has been arrested and he is to be subjected to medical examination.

“The medical examination and interrogation will inform our decision on whether to hold him for the murder of the girl or not,” Superintendent of Police Onyango said.

According to a police report, the girl was staying with her grandmother, Rosemary Kanyike before she disappeared.

Her father reported to police a case of missing person last Friday but they were unable to trace her until Tuesday (December 1, 2020) when someone went to police claiming that they found the body of a child in a house.

Detectives identified the deceased as the missing girl. This prompted police to hunt for the tenant, who was at a building site where he works as a porter. He was arrested, but denied killing the girl.