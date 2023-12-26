70 Busia roads named after residents

Dabani Sub-county Council in Busia District, eastern Uganda has resolved to name 70 of its roads after fallen and prominent residents.

Mr Stephen Bali, the LC3 chairperson, says the decision was backed by the Local Council committee on December 21.

“Naming roads is not merely about assigning labels, but rather to reflect our commitment to preserving local history, culture and identity,” Mr Bali said at the weekend.

Mr Bali says some of the prominent persons within the locality they came up with include; the late Rev Can Keziron Wejuli, and his son Mr John Wejuli Wafula (also deceased); and Mr Patrick Wedakule, the late former Busia District LC5 chairman.

Others are Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, Mr Blasio Lumonya, Odongo Richard Blasio, Samson Were, Kwoba Abungu, Nathan Wabwire, Ofubo Egesa, Okello Watta, Joshua Oguttu, Israel Bakumba, and Wandera Efuho.

Also recognised is Thomas Okumu, Pascal Barasa, Misaki Hajusu, Mangeni Blasio, Barasa Masinde, Abubaker-Idd, Wandera Geoffrey, Bali Musungu, Wandera Laban, Edward Webaale, and Samuel Achode, among others.

“Therefore, I request families of the aforementioned people to get in touch with me and we will see a way forward on how to place signposts indicating road names,” Mr Bali added.

Mr Amos Ngolobe, a resident of Busumba ‘A’ Village in Dabani Sub-county, who is also a son to the late Rev Canon Wejuli and a brother to the late Wafula, says one of the ways of honouring an individual within the community is by naming a road after that person.

“It is indeed a great honour to the Keziron Wejuli Family to name two roads in Dabani Sub-county after the Patriarch and one of his many illustrious children,” Mr Ngolobe said.

He added: “Rev Canon Keziron Wejuli is a household name in Busia district. He was a man of God par excellence, an exemplary Church leader who presided over the entire district Anglican community in his time.

“John (Wafula), one of his sons, was an inspirational leader, dedicated Christian with exemplary management, business skills and traits. The decision to pick them is highly appreciated by the Family.”

Mr Thomas Okumu, a resident of Buwuma ‘A’ Village in Dabani Sub-county, says anybody in Busia district who is in his or her 50s must have passed through the late Rev Canon Wejuli in terms of baptism and wedding because he was the only Reverend.

“On top of that, his late son (John Wafula) was also doing great work for the community; also my grandfather, Thomas Okumu, who was the first tax collector in Busia town, has a road named after him,” Mr Okumu said.

Rev Canon Wejuli was born in 1904 and studied catechism at Buwalasi in 1934. His pastoral work started in 1940 at Busia, from where he continued to Nambulu, Buwalasi in 1942 as a chaplain and pastor.

In 1944, he started Iki-Iki Parish in Bugwere and in 1951, he returned to Busia where he did most of his life’s work, including opening a dozen Parishes, training most of the clergymen and opened several schools in Samia-Bugwe. In recognition of his excellent services, Arthur Wilson made him Canon in 1960.

Although he retired in 1975 after 50 illustrious years of church work, he continued to be active by rebuilding a small village church where he led Sunday services and presided over Holy Communion until his death in November 1978.

Mr Wafula was born in 1947 and was the ninth child of the late Rev Can Wejuli and Ms Abisagi Nekesa. He was educated at Busia Primary School, Busia Junior School, Nabumali High School (both ‘O’ and ‘A’ level) and Nairobi University, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce.