70  candidates in Mityana spend 6 months without lessons

With only about five months until national exams, about 70 Primary Seven candidates at St Mary’s Kiganwa Primary School in Mityana Municipality, Mityana District, have not attended any lesson in Mathematics and English since the beginning of the year.

While Mr Joseph Kiwanuka, the head teacher, blames the situation on inadequate teaching staff, parents blame the education authorities for failure to effectively supervise and address the education needs of the school.

“We have tried our best to engage the different authorities at Mityana Municipality to allocate teachers for the Primary Seven candidates that have been missing the lessons but our efforts are yet to yield fruit,” Mr George William Mubiri, a parent said, in an interview last week.

“You don’t expect our children to perform any better after failing to get lessons since the beginning of the first term,” he added.

Mr Kiwanuka, the head teacher, explains that the school is short of teachers that can handle the Mathematics and English lessons for Primary Seven.

“The school had eight teachers last year (2022) and four of them were transferred to other schools. In return, we were given one teacher.

The second teacher to be posted to the school recently joined in the second term. We now have a total of six teachers, including the head teacher,” he says.

“We are worried that other classes are affected too. We hope that the concerned authorities will address our needs soon,” he revealed last week.

Pauline Nassaka, a Primary Seven candidate, in an interview revealed that they are now revising the old notes from Primary Six.

“We are likely to fail the Mathematics and English subjects if we don’t get the teachers early enough,” she says.

Ms Jane Nakabiito, a Primary Seven candidate at the same school, revealed that while they struggle to study without the Mathematics and English lessons, some of the teachers come late at school.

“We ask our parents, the school to help us get ready for the Primary Leaving Exams,” she said.

When contacted, Mr Gerald Ssali, the Mityana Municipality Education Officer, insisted that St Mary’s Kiganwa has eight teachers, including one who is critically ill.

“With this challenge, we cannot post another teacher to the school because we are preparing to recommend the teacher to the Medical Board to ascertain her health status. The recommendations from the medical board will inform the next course of action,” he said.

“It is not possible to post another teacher to replace one who is sought without the recommendation from the medical board for possible retirement of the sick teacher,” he added.