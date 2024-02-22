70% children with cancer die yearly in Uganda







By SYLIVIA KATUSHABE

KAMPALA. Specialists at Mulago Hospital have said nearly 70 percent of children with cancer die every year.

Dr Anne Akullo, a paediatrician, who specialises in diagnosing and treating cancers of the blood, said about 7,000 children in Uganda have cancer.

Dr Akullo, who is an associate director for clinical operations at the Global Hope programme, an initiative for fighting cancer at Mulago Hospital’s paediatric haematology and oncology unit, said more than 1,000 new cases are registered yearly at cancer treatment centres across the country.

“Childhood cancers are curable if we diagnose them early, give them the right treatment, and keep them in care. People should be able to recognise and refer children to the right treatment centres,” she said.

Dr Akullo said only 30 percent of children with cancer survive after one year of treatment cycle. She was speaking during the International Childhood Cancer Day at Bless a Child Foundation in Kampala last week. The Foundation provides accommodation and palliative care to children with cancer.

Dr Akullo said the poor survival rate is a result of late diagnosis, dropout on cancer treatment as some parents fail to frequently transport children to hospitals, poor infrastructure and other morbidities such as malnutrition.

Dr Annet Nakirulu, another specialist at the Mulago paediatric haematology and oncology unit, blamed late diagnosis on lack of awareness as some health workers and some parents who attribute cancers to witchcraft.

But she said they have embarked on community outreach to educate people about childhood cancers.

Mr Brain Walusimbi, the founder of Bless A Child Foundation, said they have seen children who come with a lot of pain but come back to life with continuous treatment.

Dr Akullo said there is no clear cause of childhood cancers but the risk factors include infections such as HIV, which weaken children’s immune system, and hepatitis B that is associated with liver cancer, among others.