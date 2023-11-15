70 investor-firms to support Uganda’s science innovations

Over 70 investor-firms have committed to invest in innovations in line with Uganda’s Science, Technology and Innovations in the country in a bid to boost socio-economic transformation.

The commitments were revealed by the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr Monica Musenero, during the closing ceremony of the one-week science and innovations expo dubbed ‘Tusimbudde: Our Science-Led Journey towards a Socio-Economic Transformation.’

“The type of investors that we have are investors who will take risks on things which are not yet in the market, and those are the innovations. We have had more than 70 investor-firms in the country and I am glad to say we have already signed some deals, where investor-firms have committed to invest in particular innovations,” Ms Musenero said.

The science week organised by the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat at the office of the President happened between November 6 and November 11, at Kololo Independence grounds, showcasing innovations developed in Uganda.

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, who attended the event noted that the government was committed to creating a conducive environment for the investors, but also the Ugandan innovators in line with its policy on science innovations.

“As Prime Minister of this country and leader of government business in Parliament, I will work with different ministries such as Finance, Planning and Development and all other stakeholders to ensure that the President’s pledge of Shs500 billion is provided for in the budget in a phased manner,” Ms Nabbanja said.

The Prime Minister further tasked the media to actively influence and become a driving force in the science and innovations sector in a bid to create awareness and boost productivity in the industry.

“The Media plays a big role in influencing the national participation and more. It is my prayer that we shall continue working with the media because branding and marketing our country is very important as we continue this journey of development,” said Nabbanja.

The president has been consistent on supporting foreign investments in Uganda, where he has been urging the taxman to tame their appetite on the direct taxation of companies in the manufacturing sector, and even further granting tax holidays for investments in line of science, technology and innovations.