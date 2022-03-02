70 percent Ugandan grains contaminated, says council

 Women winnow millet at NUMA factory in Bushenyi in 2018.  Seventy percent of grains produced by smallholder farmers are being rejected by international traders because of poor quality, according to the East Africa Grain Council. Photo / Rachel Mabala

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Speaking at a joint media briefing with Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) yesterday, the country leader of East Africa Grain Council (EAGC), Mr Paul Ochuna, said the persistent poor quality is contributing to low prices and lack of market for important grains such as maize.

The umbrella body for grain traders in East Africa has said more than 70  percent of grains produced by smallholder farmers are being rejected by international traders because of poor quality.

