70-year-old witchdoctor arrested over raping client

Police in Jinja City have arrested a witchdoctor over allegedly raping his female client, who had sought his services at the shrine at a cost of Shs120,000.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi identified the suspect as Siraj Wanzala, 70, a resident of Kainogoga Cell, Mafubira Ward in Jinja North City Division, while the victim is a 46-year-old.

“The victim visited the suspect’s shrine in May to have some rituals performed on her. However, he allegedly ordered her to undress for cleansing or to sprinkle ‘magical’ greenish fluids all-over her body, but raped her in the process,” Mubi noted.

He added that the suspect, who has been on the run since May, is currently being detained at Jinja Central Police Station and will be charged accordingly upon completion of investigations.

The victim, in her statement to police, alleges that after the cleansing, she has been experiencing “nightmares”, including those of the witchdoctor threatening to kill her if she discloses anything to authorities.

Mubi decried a habit under which witchdoctors often take advantage of innocent persons, especially women, by assaulting them sexually and exploiting them financially.

In another development, police have also arrested two conmen for allegedly selling ten acres of pine trees worth Shs20m upon receiving an initial deposit of Shs8m.

One of the suspects was found with fake LC1 stamps of villages in Jinja, Luuka, Njeru/Buikwe, Kamuli, Mayuge and Iganga Districts, according to police.

Mubi said the suspects, who are born in Nakakabala Village, Mbulamuti Sub- County in Kamuli District, but reside in Bugembe Ward in Jinja City North Division, on July 10, reportedly received Shs8m from a complainant who preferred to remain anonymous.