700,000 Ugandans spend over a year jobless - report

About 700,000 unemployed Ugandans in the working age group spend more than a year looking for work or try to start a business, the 2024 Census report reveals. The report, which was released in December last year, also shows that 9.4 million Ugandans or 37.5 percent of the 25.1 million aged between 14 and 64 years, in the working age group, are employed in various sectors of the economy.

Furthermore, the report says of the 9.4 million employed, the NPHC report indicated that 39.2 percent are mere employees, with 29.3 percent as account owners (without hired employees), 24.5 percent categorized as helpers in family businesses, 5,3 percent classified as employers, while 1.7 percent are paid interns.









Of the 9.4 million employed, 4.1 million are male, and the rest female. But these numbers show a decline in the number of employed Ugandans, dropping from 10.2 million employed by 2019 as was reported by Ubos 2018/2019 Annual Labour Force Survey (ALS) report.

The ALS report further showed that 56 percent of the 10.2 million are employed in purely subsistence agricultural work. But the ALS report indicated that half of the Working Age Group (WAP) were employed, revealing a higher figure than in 2024 where the census indicated less than half of the WAP employed.

Uganda’s population stands at 45.9 million, with more than 53 percent aged 18 years and above. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) recognises the population aged 15 and above as the WAP, while the 2011 National Employment Policy defines WAP as the population aged between 14 and 64. The 2024 Census report indicated that 1.4 million Ugandans in the WAP were unemployed with a higher rate for females at 14.5 percent than males who made up 10.7 percent.

Regional status

“Regional disaggregation shows that Bukedi and Madi sub-regions had the highest unemployment rate, while Ankole sub-regions had the lowest at 8.2 percent among persons aged 14 to 64 years,” the report reads in part. Youths aged between 18 and 30 years are among the most unemployed population, with 5.2 million youths (42 percent) either not in employment, education, or training (NEET). The 2024 census report says NEET refers to those youths who are not engaged in any form of employment, formal education, or vocational training.

It is often used as an indicator to measure the socio-economic challenges faced by youth, as it highlights those who may be disconnected from opportunities for personal and professional development. In other words, these are the youths, who are idle and disconnected from economic opportunities.

Karamoja sub-region, the report says had the highest number of NEET standing at 57.1 percent youth aged between 15 and 24 years while Kigezi had the lowest at 31.4 percent. A year before the census report, Ubos had reported that only about 38 percent of Ugandan workers are employed in positions that match their qualifications.

The majority of those employed (88 percent), said they work in the informal sector. Only about 12.86 percent of Ugandan graduates’ secure formal employment. Data from various government ministries, departments, and agencies indicate that about seven million Ugandans are employed in key sectors across the economy. These include 2.3 million in the Information, Communication, and Technology sectors, 3 million in the manufacturing sector, 1.6 million in the transport sector, 610,806 in the tourism sector, 667,600 in the hotel sector, 1,000 in the Business Processing and Outsourcing, while about 70 percent of the population engage in agriculture with majority in subsistence form.









The government yesterday acknowledged that the huge number of unemployed people, especially the youth, is disastrous, but said it has put in place a number of interventions. Gender, Labour and Social Development Minister Betty Amongi told reporters at the State-owned Uganda Media Centre that the government has rolled out a number of interventions to address some of the challenges.

Ms Amongi said education and skilling, macroeconomic policies are being promoted to create jobs and reduce poverty. She also cited establishing industrial parks that has also helped to employ more, and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through prudent tax incentives policies.

Government efforts

Ms Amongi also listed other initiatives such as the Presidential initiative on wealth and job creation (Emyooga), Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), among others. “These programmes provide inputs, capital, skills training and value-chain linkages directly to communities. By 2021, these initiatives had lifted nearly 30 percent into commercial agriculture, which reduced dependence on subsistence farming to 39 percent,” she said.

Ms Amongi said the casualisation of workers, where over 60 percent of our workers are subjected to casual terms with no protection related to social security, poor wages, health insurances, decent allowances. “Most employees are working without written contracts which outline the terms and conditions of employment. Majority of workers are employed based on verbal contracts which makes it difficult to help them when dispute arises between them and their employers for instance, many injured workers are suffering because employees refused to compensate them after sustaining injury at the workplace,” she said.

This situation, she said, has bred inadequate safety and health in the workplace, unfair termination, and low pay, among others. But experts say the government should be more deliberate if it is to minimize unemployment in the country. Mr John Walugembe, the president of the Federation of Small, and Medium Enterprises, said Uganda, like any other country, can work towards maximising employment through enabling policies and giving subsidies.

“We should encourage and make it easy for young people to start businesses and create an enabling environment for these businesses to thrive. We can also skill young people and ensure that they can start their businesses and be able to grow and thrive,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Douglas Opio, the executive director of the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE), said skilling the young people and supporting them is key in reducing unemployment significantly.

“Young persons should have the right level of skills, we must embrace technical and vocational education so that people are trained on relevant skills,” he said “The government should support the startups with capital to enable their expansion,” he said.

