72-hour limit for govt to notify MPs on Congo war ends today

President Museveni  

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

  • Certainly there is concern about the desire by the regime at all times to operate outside the realm of the law.

President Museveni is yet to brief Parliament and seek its approval on the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) incursion in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), a day to the expiration of the period allocated by the Constitution, Daily Monitor has learnt.   
This follows the military’s bombing of two locations in eastern DR Congo as they targeted the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel hideouts on Tuesday.

