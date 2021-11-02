744 town councils, sub-counties to start

Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi recently said due to insufficient funds, the central government had resolved to stop creating new administrative units. PHOTO | FILE

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Funding gap. In September, Local Government minister Mr Raphael Magyezi said due to insufficient funds, the central government had resolved to stop creating new administrative units.
  • ‘‘This was a policy decision to halt any further creation of administrative units until the existing ones are fully functional,’’ he said.
  • Most of the newly-created administrative structures have had elections for their representatives, both in Parliament and the lower local levels. And for the lower local levels, most of them are yet to construct their offices.

The government is set to operationalise 774 newly-created town councils and sub-counties across the country effective mid-November.  

