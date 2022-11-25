75-year-old woman lynched over son’s alleged crimes

Locals in Kashuro cell in Buteraniro-Nyeihanga Town Council, Rwampara District have lynched a 75-year-old woman accusing her of covering up her son’s crimes.

The Kashuro cell chairperson Mr Wilson Karyarugoku Muniyaaba said the incident which occurred on Wednesday night followed allegations that Jadress Kansiime’s (deceased) son waylaid one of the locals that very evening and hacked him.

“On Thursday morning, I got information from one of Kansiime’s grandchildren who came to tell me that she had been killed by the mob the previous night and their banana plantation cut down. I rushed to the scene and watched in shock,” he said.

“I believe the reason the old woman was killed is that her son (Frank Mutatiina) was suspected to have attacked his neighbour David Ampairwe on his way back home and cut him almost to death. Besides that, he has been stealing people’s property and upon getting arrested the mother would get him a police bond which angered the locals,” he added.

Mr Karyarugoku said that the residents wanted Mutatiina to be brought to book but his mother’s actions made them suspicious that she could have been pushing him to steal and they share the loot.

“This man grew up under our watch but after completing Primary Seven he became very disastrous. He steals everything ranging from household items to domestic animals and birds. The problem is you can never catch him red-handed so it is very hard to arrest him with no proof, and attacks those who give information to the police leading him to his arrest,” he said.

One of Mutatiina’s brothers said: “I have always told my mother to stop bailing him out but in vain. He is a criminal and was never going to change soon but she did not listen. Our mother has sold all the land our father left to us trying to get him out of jail, and her end has become so painful.”

The DPC Rwampara District, SP Stephen Kamara, confirmed the incident saying it happened as a retaliation to the attempted murder of one of the residents.

“The first incident we received was the attempted murder of Ampairwe, 51, by assailants allegedly headed by Mutatiina, 42. It is unfortunate that the next information we received from the village was that one of the residents had been killed by the locals,” he said

He added that the locals first hunted Mutatiina but after failing to get him, they turned the anger to his mother and lynched her and damaged the property. No single person has been arrested in connection with this matter.