79 detained over Museveni, Kyagulanyi nominations

Police have said at least 79 suspects are in their detention following their arrest during the recently concluded presidential nominations.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said 44 suspects were arrested on various offences, including phone snatching and pickpocketing during President Museveni’s post-nomination address at Kololo ceremonial grounds on September 23 while 35 were picked from National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi’s camp for allegedly disobeying security guidelines during his nomination on September 24.

He said they will be screened before their arraignment in the courts of law.

“…. about 40 motorcycles, two vehicles were impounded, and 35 suspects were arrested in Kajjansi for disobeying security guidelines, including Allan Sewanyana, MP for Makindye West, who was later released on police bond with his group. Some supporters of Mr Kyagulanyi, were arrested for reckless riding and assaulting innocent people,” he added.