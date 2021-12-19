A pupil studies using an electronic device. PHOTO/FILE

8,000 teachers risk job loss as schools reopen

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The ministry of Education has vowed not to allow any unvaccinated teacher into class when schools reopen next month.

With only 21 days left for schools to reopen after nearly two years, at least 8,878 teachers risk losing their jobs because of shunning Covid-19 vaccination.

