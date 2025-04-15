8 mourners remanded over Ibanda policeman mobbed to death

At least eight people have been remanded to prison in Ibanda District over the April 6, 2025 mob attack that left a policeman dead at a burial ceremony of a remandee who died in prison.

Police Constable Suleiman Chemonges was killed by mourners at the burial ceremony of Razaro Kahangire in Kyembogo Cell, Karangara Ward, Biseshe Division in Ibanda Municipality where he had been deployed to keep security.

The mourners allegedly accused Chemonges being one of the people (security officers) who had allegedly caused Kahangire’s death.

However, prison authorities and the postmortem report later indicated that he had succumbed to lobar pneumonia.

Following PC Chemonges’ mob attack, more than a dozen mourners were rounded up by police.

Eight of them appeared before Ibanda Grade One Magistrate Edith Tusabe Tuesday, April 15 and were remanded to Nyabihikye Prison in Ibanda District on murder charges.

They include Gaston Muhwezi, 27; Sam Mwesigye, 53; Alfred Arinaitwe Mabele, 43; Christine Atuhaire 37 and Allen Niwatuha, 23.

Others are Alex Ahimbisibwe, 18; Christine Komugisha, 19 and Bayren Katungye.

"You have been remanded until April 29, 2025 when the case is coming back for mention. Any issues you get in the prison you present it to the authorities. You also have the right to apply for bail in the High Court if you so wish," the magistrate said.

However, Mabele interjected pleading with the magistrate not to remand them to Nyabihikye Prison where their relative, Kahangire died from.

His pleas fell on the deaf ears of the magistrate who asked them to have their concerns addressed by prison authorities.

"Your worship, we want to bring to your attention that Nyabuhikye Prison was the primary cause of this problem and that is where you are remanding us! You’re causing us double pain because that’s where Kahangire died from. Please remand us somewhere else," he pleaded.

However, the magistrate said she had no alternative prison to remand them to besides Nyabuhikye. She also asked them to address their issues to Nyabuhikye prison authorities.

“Nyabuhikye is the only prison we remand suspects and it is a safe custody for you. When you say Nyabuhikye is where the problem came from then the prison should have explain and you should be conversant with them but if you get any issue there you will bring them to the court when you come back," she said.



