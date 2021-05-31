8 papal representatives finally installed

By Juliet Nalwooga More by this Author

Eight people were at the weekend installed as papal representatives in the communities at a colourful ceremony held at the Catholic Church Seat in Rubaga, Kampala.

The eight individuals with high standing in society, had initially been scheduled to be installed on Easter weekend in April but it was not possible.

This was after the then Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, died.

Those installed on Saturday include; Ms Thereza Mbire, a senior presidential advisor, Mr Emmanuel Katongole, chairman Quality Chemicals Industries Limited, Mr Joseph Yiga, managing director, Steel and Tube Industries.

Others are; Ms Regina Yiga, Dr Saturanius Kasozi Mulindwa, chairman Rubaga Foundation, Mr Anthony Mateega, the vice president, Uganda National Catholic Council of Laity Apostolates, Prof Peter Kasenene, and Ms Mary Nansubuga.

Religiously, the male papal representatives are called Papal Knights while the females are Dames.

During the installation, the papal representatives who are directly appointed by the Pope, take vows to protect the Catholic Church’s interests in all they do.

Donned in black uniforms similar to the Scottish military wear, the papal representatives collectively vowed to fight to support church programmes through charity and also ensure justice for all people and to raise the Vatican flags they received .

The event was graced by outgoing Vice President Edward Ssekandi, former state minister for Youth and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, and the new deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, who was accompanied by more than 10 new members of the 11th Parliament.

Ms Among vowed to support all Catholic Church initiatives before urging the church leadership not to waver in their fight to protect church land and other property.

The deputy Speaker, who donated Shs10m to the church activities, also pledged to use her five-year tenure to hold public servants accountable for the local taxpayers’ money.

“For the five years that have been entrusted to us, we are going to make sure we bring change in this country. As Parliament of Uganda we shall make everybody accountable for his or her local deeds for the, good of the local person down there,” She noted.

Advertisement

While leading the investiture prayers at the Cathedral for the same papal installation, the apostolic administrator for the Kampala Archdiocese, Bishop Paul Semogerere, urged Christians to always offer selfless service to the poor and the voiceless in the community.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese, Fr Pius Sentumbwe, urged believers to endeavour to emulate the decorated heroes.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com