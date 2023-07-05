80% of leaders in Uganda are products of corruption, says MP

The Buhweju District Member of Parliament Francis Mwijukye has said 80 per cent of leaders in Uganda are products of corruption, lamenting that the evil should be eliminated in Uganda’s governance.

“80 per cent of our leaders are in leadership because of corruption for instance in civil service where before one gives in money before sitting an interview and bribery of voters,” he remarked.

He added: “Corruption is everywhere. The vice has gone into churches. Leaders get those positions because they have put in something and this shakes Uganda’s way of governance.”

According to the lawmaker, the corrupt should be looked at as Uganda’s biggest enemy.

On July 3, Mwijukye also said that democratically clear electoral reforms will only pass and work depending on the power and courage local citizens to end corruption.

“It is hard for the president to pass these electoral reforms because he thinks they are made to remove him from power. We need to go into transition,” he observed while speaking at the Ankole Regional stakeholders consultations on constitutional and political reforms at Oxford Inn, Mbarara City.

South Western Uganda’s regional election officer Robert Beine also urged electoral reforms.

“Some issues are beyond us. There is room for improvement through continuous voter education,” he remarked during the same event.

Western Uganda Civil Society Forum Chief Coordinator Edinah Niwasiima called for voter empowerment to end electoral irregularities.

But opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) representative at the National Consultation Program, Jolly Mugisha, said: “Uganda does not lack laws. The only problem is bad governance. There is open space for political parties to rescue this country but the space is clogged by bad governance.”