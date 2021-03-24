80 senior police officers sent for retraining
Wednesday March 24 2021
The inspector general of police (IGP) Martins Okoth-Ochola has sent 80 senior officers from different departments and units for a refresher course at Police Senior Command and Staff College Bwebajja.
According to the police message, the IGP has directed the shortlisted officers to report to Bwebajja on March 29 next week without fail.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told Daily Monitor that the course is part of the programmes by the new police leadership to realign the ideological orientation and professionalism of top police commanders.
Police officers and their units
ACP Nanyonga Rosemary Canine
ACP Manzi David Cp Technical
ACP Walwanga Micheal Marines
ACP Munanura Dan Ict
ACP Nyabong Edgar Cpc
ACP Otala Moses Obbo Welfare & Production
SSP Byabagye Moses Eppu
SSP Musani Micheal Kmp East
SSP Ganyana Zurah Pro
SSP Karugara Herbert Bukedi North
SSP Muyambi Gorison Finance Dept
SSP Odongo M Paul Siu
SSP Omara C Samson Makerere University
SSP Owinjo David Ct
SSP Serunjogi Eddie R wenzori East
SSP Twishimye Gerald Astu
SSP Wamanya D Wasike Hrd
SP Ahimisibwe Fred Mbale
SP Ampaire Brians Kabale
SP Asiimwe Abraham Ffu Elgon
SP Chebene Rodgers Tororo
SP Walugembe Robert Astu
SP Kakaire A Mulondo Lira
SP Kapere Rodgers Sembabule
SP Katuramu Robert Jinja Road
SP Tugume Ezra Entebbe
sp Kiconco John Tibs Elgon
sp Kyeyune Edris Old Kampala
sp Onyango Patrick Pro Kmp
sp Katusa Marion Cpc
SP Ouma Peter Omms Phs
SP Musiime Andrew FFU
D/SP Chiriga Taban CID Kazo
SP Kyangungu Apollo Kajjansi
SP Syamutsangira M S Soroti
SP Mafundo Emmanuel Oyam
SP Asiimwe Justus FFU
SP Ayam Richard Namusindwa
SP Alinyo Patrick Ct Technical
SSP Kugonza Masturah L&E
SSP Emitu Ezekiel Aswa
SSP Kalule Abu Welfare & Production
SSP Gumisiriza Amos Ct
SSP Barugahare Cristopher Psu
SSP Lule Robert Ops
SSP Cantong Ousmane Hrd
SSP Mugume Julius R,P&D
SSP Mugumya Henry CID Hqtrs
SSP Balaba Allan Hr&Ls
D/SSP Mugwisagye Richard Cid Hqtrs
SP Keigomba Jesca Pmpu
SP Kyobutungi Dorothy Hr&Ls
SP Anywar Cristopher L&E
SP Ategeka Rashid L&E
SP Haguma Jimmy ICT
SP Kamara Loreen L&E
SP Lukonge Moses Ci Hqtrs
SP Lwamusayi Frantile Kasangati
SP Magezi Ronald Kigezi
sp Mbasa Gerald FFU
SP Magezi Alex Greater Masaka
sp Mpungu Georgr Cid Hqtrs
SP Monday Johnson Cid Hqtrs
SP Mugarura Andrew Nwn
SP Nsanja George L&E
SP Nimuhimbisa Evan L&E
SP Nyiramahoro Annabella Parliamentary Police
sp Obang Benson CID Hqtrs
sp Okurut Vincent CID Hqtrs
sp Owor John CID Hqtrs
sp Ssebiyungo Geofrey Bugiri
sp Sseguya Rodgers Wakiso
sp Wangubi Herbert Marines
sp Lakol Wilson Hrd
sp Musalima Faith CID Hqtrs
d/sp Musinguzi Jonathan KMP Hqtrs
sp Twala Peter Buliisa
sp Katuzeyo Boaz I/C Avipol
sp Nyamaizi Marion R,P&D