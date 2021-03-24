80 senior police officers sent for retraining

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The inspector general of police (IGP) Martins Okoth-Ochola has sent 80 senior officers from different departments and units for a refresher course at Police Senior Command and Staff College Bwebajja.

According to the police message, the IGP has directed the shortlisted officers to report to Bwebajja on March 29 next week without fail.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told Daily Monitor that the course is part of the programmes by the new police leadership to realign the ideological orientation and professionalism of top police commanders.



Police officers and their units

ACP Nanyonga Rosemary Canine

ACP Manzi David Cp Technical

ACP Walwanga Micheal Marines

ACP Munanura Dan Ict

ACP Nyabong Edgar Cpc

ACP Otala Moses Obbo Welfare & Production

SSP Byabagye Moses Eppu

SSP Musani Micheal Kmp East

SSP Ganyana Zurah Pro

SSP Karugara Herbert Bukedi North

SSP Muyambi Gorison Finance Dept

SSP Odongo M Paul Siu

SSP Omara C Samson Makerere University

SSP Owinjo David Ct

SSP Serunjogi Eddie R wenzori East

SSP Twishimye Gerald Astu

SSP Wamanya D Wasike Hrd

SP Ahimisibwe Fred Mbale

SP Ampaire Brians Kabale

SP Asiimwe Abraham Ffu Elgon

SP Chebene Rodgers Tororo

SP Walugembe Robert Astu

SP Kakaire A Mulondo Lira

SP Kapere Rodgers Sembabule

SP Katuramu Robert Jinja Road

SP Tugume Ezra Entebbe

sp Kiconco John Tibs Elgon

sp Kyeyune Edris Old Kampala

sp Onyango Patrick Pro Kmp

sp Katusa Marion Cpc

SP Ouma Peter Omms Phs

SP Musiime Andrew FFU

D/SP Chiriga Taban CID Kazo

SP Kyangungu Apollo Kajjansi

SP Syamutsangira M S Soroti

SP Mafundo Emmanuel Oyam

SP Asiimwe Justus FFU

SP Ayam Richard Namusindwa

SP Alinyo Patrick Ct Technical

SSP Kugonza Masturah L&E

SSP Emitu Ezekiel Aswa

SSP Kalule Abu Welfare & Production

SSP Gumisiriza Amos Ct

SSP Barugahare Cristopher Psu

SSP Lule Robert Ops

SSP Cantong Ousmane Hrd

SSP Mugume Julius R,P&D

SSP Mugumya Henry CID Hqtrs

SSP Balaba Allan Hr&Ls

D/SSP Mugwisagye Richard Cid Hqtrs

SP Keigomba Jesca Pmpu

SP Kyobutungi Dorothy Hr&Ls

SP Anywar Cristopher L&E

SP Ategeka Rashid L&E

SP Haguma Jimmy ICT

SP Kamara Loreen L&E

SP Lukonge Moses Ci Hqtrs

SP Lwamusayi Frantile Kasangati

SP Magezi Ronald Kigezi

sp Mbasa Gerald FFU

SP Magezi Alex Greater Masaka

sp Mpungu Georgr Cid Hqtrs

SP Monday Johnson Cid Hqtrs

SP Mugarura Andrew Nwn

SP Nsanja George L&E

SP Nimuhimbisa Evan L&E

SP Nyiramahoro Annabella Parliamentary Police

sp Obang Benson CID Hqtrs

sp Okurut Vincent CID Hqtrs

sp Owor John CID Hqtrs

sp Ssebiyungo Geofrey Bugiri

sp Sseguya Rodgers Wakiso

sp Wangubi Herbert Marines

sp Lakol Wilson Hrd

sp Musalima Faith CID Hqtrs

d/sp Musinguzi Jonathan KMP Hqtrs

sp Twala Peter Buliisa

sp Katuzeyo Boaz I/C Avipol

sp Nyamaizi Marion R,P&D

