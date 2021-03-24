80 senior police officers sent for retraining

Wednesday March 24 2021
By Benson Tumusiime

The inspector general of police  (IGP) Martins Okoth-Ochola has sent 80 senior officers from different departments and units for a refresher course at Police Senior Command and Staff College Bwebajja.

According to the police message, the IGP has directed the shortlisted officers to report to Bwebajja on March 29 next week without fail.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told Daily Monitor that the course is part of the programmes by the new police leadership to realign the ideological orientation and professionalism of top police commanders.


Police officers and their units

ACP    Nanyonga Rosemary    Canine
ACP    Manzi David           Cp Technical
ACP    Walwanga Micheal    Marines
ACP    Munanura Dan            Ict
ACP    Nyabong Edgar            Cpc
ACP    Otala Moses Obbo    Welfare & Production
SSP    Byabagye Moses            Eppu
SSP    Musani Micheal            Kmp East
SSP    Ganyana Zurah            Pro
SSP     Karugara Herbert    Bukedi North
SSP     Muyambi Gorison              Finance Dept
SSP    Odongo M Paul             Siu
SSP     Omara C Samson             Makerere University
SSP    Owinjo David             Ct
SSP    Serunjogi Eddie    R        wenzori East
SSP    Twishimye Gerald     Astu
SSP    Wamanya D Wasike     Hrd
SP    Ahimisibwe Fred              Mbale
SP     Ampaire Brians              Kabale
SP    Asiimwe Abraham               Ffu Elgon
SP    Chebene Rodgers             Tororo
SP    Walugembe Robert      Astu
SP    Kakaire A Mulondo      Lira
SP    Kapere Rodgers              Sembabule
SP    Katuramu Robert             Jinja Road
SP    Tugume Ezra                Entebbe
sp    Kiconco John Tibs    Elgon
 sp    Kyeyune Edris             Old Kampala
 sp    Onyango Patrick              Pro Kmp
sp    Katusa Marion          Cpc
SP    Ouma Peter Omms          Phs
SP    Musiime Andrew         FFU
D/SP    Chiriga Taban         CID Kazo
SP     Kyangungu Apollo    Kajjansi
SP    Syamutsangira M S    Soroti
SP    Mafundo Emmanuel    Oyam
SP    Asiimwe Justus              FFU
SP    Ayam Richard             Namusindwa
SP    Alinyo Patrick             Ct Technical
SSP    Kugonza Masturah    L&E
SSP    Emitu Ezekiel           Aswa
SSP    Kalule Abu         Welfare & Production
SSP    Gumisiriza Amos           Ct
SSP    Barugahare Cristopher    Psu
SSP    Lule Robert           Ops
SSP    Cantong Ousmane     Hrd
SSP    Mugume Julius            R,P&D
SSP     Mugumya Henry            CID Hqtrs
SSP    Balaba Allan           Hr&Ls
D/SSP    Mugwisagye Richard    Cid Hqtrs
SP    Keigomba Jesca           Pmpu
SP    Kyobutungi Dorothy    Hr&Ls
SP    Anywar Cristopher    L&E
SP    Ategeka Rashid            L&E
SP    Haguma Jimmy            ICT
SP    Kamara Loreen            L&E
SP    Lukonge Moses             Ci Hqtrs
SP    Lwamusayi Frantile     Kasangati
SP    Magezi Ronald             Kigezi
 sp    Mbasa Gerald             FFU
SP     Magezi Alex                            Greater Masaka
 sp    Mpungu Georgr                          Cid Hqtrs
SP    Monday Johnson              Cid Hqtrs
SP    Mugarura Andrew              Nwn
SP     Nsanja George               L&E
SP    Nimuhimbisa Evan                  L&E
SP    Nyiramahoro Annabella      Parliamentary Police
 sp    Obang Benson                            CID Hqtrs
 sp    Okurut Vincent               CID Hqtrs
sp    Owor John              CID Hqtrs
sp    Ssebiyungo Geofrey       Bugiri
sp    Sseguya Rodgers               Wakiso
sp    Wangubi Herbert               Marines
sp    Lakol Wilson                         Hrd
sp    Musalima Faith                  CID Hqtrs
d/sp    Musinguzi Jonathan       KMP Hqtrs
sp    Twala Peter                          Buliisa
sp     Katuzeyo Boaz                   I/C Avipol
sp    Nyamaizi Marion               R,P&D
 

