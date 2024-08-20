800 PLE candidates in Soroti city fail mock exams

At least 801 primary school candidates in Soroti city who are now preparing for primary leaving examinations due in November have failed their mock exams.



A total of 3,121 out of the registered 3,183 candidates from 28 government-aided and 57 private primary schools sat for Soroti city mocks examinations for 2024 and of these, 801 scored division U. At least 62 candidates did not sit for the examinations, according to the district authorites.



The results released by the principal education officer, Mr Patrick Emokori, on Monday indicate that 229 passed in Division.



A total of 938 candidates passed in division two, 336 passed in division three, 794 passed in division four while 23 got X.

Most of the candidates who passed in division one came from the 10 best private schools; such as Goshen primary which got 46 in division one, Madera girls got 25 in division one, Little Apostles 18 in division one and Soroti Open Nursery and Primary School got 15 in division one, among others.

Mr Emokori explained that the worst done subject was English which he attributed to the inability of some pupils to read and write.

“We think that some of the candidates were not ready to sit for the exams," Mr Emokori said.

He urged the head teachers to actively participate in seeing that the learners get the best out of their teachers by closely monitoring them.

Mr Paul Etiang, the chairperson academic committee noted that unlike last year, the performance of this year was not pleasing.

He noted that they were faced with some challenges like late booking of exams by some schools, some errors in the scripts, suspension of some schools involved in malpractices and many others which he says could have contributed to the poor performance.

“I urge you teachers of English to correct this as early as now to improve in the final examinations," Mr Etiang said.



However Ms Sylvia Obany, In charge of persons with special needs in Soroti City said that the brailed version of the mocks had a lot of errors because of the timing.