82 NUP aspirants petition party over parliamentary candidate rejections

Two weeks after the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) released the list of its approved parliamentary flagbearers for the 2026 elections, at least 82 aggrieved aspirants who were left out have petitioned the party, challenging their rejection and seeking justice.

Among them, only one incumbent—Mr Aloysius Mukasa, the Rubaga South MP—has petitioned the party after being dropped in favour of Ms Euginia Nassolo. The rest of the dissatisfied aspirants have announced plans to contest as Independents against NUP’s chosen candidates.

On September 29, NUP formed a four-member tribunal committee chaired by Dr Moses Kanaabi, with members Mr Johnathan Elotu, Mr Marvin Saasi, and Ms Fatuma Cassim, to handle complaints from the aggrieved aspirants.

The committee was given two days after the release of the list to receive petitions. Speaking to this publication yesterday, Mr Elotu, who is also NUP’s secretary for legal affairs, said of the 82 petitioners, 46 came from the central region, 32 from the eastern region, and four from the northern and western regions combined.

He explained that after receiving the petitions, the committee follows two steps: first, reviewing the evidence to determine which cases are valid, and second, holding hearings where all parties are invited to present their arguments.

“Last week we had a hearing from eastern Uganda; we called all the aggrieved and the candidate being challenged to hear from both sides. We are still processing the information to hear from central, western, and northern Uganda. We are currently scrutinising the petitions. After our stiff process of hearing, we will be able to confirm the legitimate NUP winners,” Mr Elotu said.

When asked when the final results would be released, Mr Elotu said: “The role of the committee to make the recommendations to the NUP executive board will determine the next fate to come out with the final lists.”

What the petitioners say

Mr David Musiri, who was aspiring for the Makindye West seat, expressed his disappointment over the selection process, arguing that it undermines loyal party members. “After the release of the results, when I was missing on the list, everyone was shocked. Maybe there was a slight mistake. Ms [Zahara] Luyirika, who was selected, had been vetted for the Kampala City Woman MP. Her selection undermines our core values and integrity,” Mr Musiri said.

Supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) attend the campaign rally of the party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Mityana District on October 6, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Mr Robert Ssekidde, alias Tuff B (Makindye East) said: “In my petition I expressed the desire to know why a person who was given a card had not shown interest in it but had just shifted three days to vetting. His education credentials were questionable.”

Ms Zuraika Nalukenge Ssekito challenged the selection of Ms Veronica Nanyondo to represent the party in the Bukomansimbi Woman MP race, arguing that she had withdrawn her signature during the Shs1.7b service award saga that led to the attempted impeachment of Mr Mathias Mpuuga as a Parliament commissioner.

“If the party is talking about a leader being reliable and understanding the party’s core values, they won’t have made such a decision. I have been an NUP district registrar; I have followed all the party’s core values,” Ms Nalukenge said.

Other petitioners are Ms Faustina Nalubega Bitaano (Mityana Woman MP) and Ms Juliet Nanteza (Wakiso District Woman MP), among others.