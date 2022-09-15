85-year-old man loses property in house fire

Police in Masaka are investigating circumstances under which the house of an 85-year-old man in Kigangazzi Village, Gulama Parish, Buwunga Sub County in Masaka District, was set ablaze.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 9am when Mr Benedict Kakooza, 85, and his wife Ms Vincensia Nassaka, 75, had gone to the garden with their grandchildren, leaving no one at home.

According to Mr Kakooza, they lost everything including very important documents and property worth millions.

Many locals, according to Mr Kakooza, trusted him with their wills, but they were all destroyed in the fire, alongside national IDs and other important documents showing that Umeme owes him money for supplying energy through his property.

Some of the property destroyed by the fire.

“When I asked one of my grandsons to carry firewood out of the garden, he discovered the house was on fire and ran back to tell us the house had burned down,” he said.

Kakooza said they could not do anything because of their old age but residents managed to help them put out the fire using water and sand.

Ms Nassaka [Kakooza’s wife] said they have no idea of who could have done such a thing to them because they have no grudge against anyone.

“We have tried to live in peace throughout our entire life, so I don't understand why people seem to be this heartless,” she said.

Dr Vincent Mugerwa the LCII chairperson for Gulama Parish asked residents to always be vigilant by ensuring that they at least leave someone at home whenever they leave.

Masaka District Police Commander, Mr Moses Nanoka, said investigations into the matter have kicked off.