9,312 subordinate officers promoted- police

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has promoted at least 9,312 subordinate officers, police announced Tuesday.

The promotions which took effect from June 1, 2023, were based on a number of requirements, according to the deputy police spokesperson, CP Polly Namaye.

The requirements include seniority, record of work, acting position, exemplary performance such as in operations and executing given tasks, discipline record,” CP Namaye said in a Tuesday morning statement.

At least 1,145 of the officers were promoted from the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) to Inspector of Police (IP), 1,531 officers promoted from Sergeant (Sgt) to AIP while 3,956 officers have been promoted from Police Constable to Corporal.

Ms Namaye added that five Head Constable Major (HCM) have been promoted to Inspector (IP), three Head Constable (HC) promoted to Head Constable Major(HCM), 28 Station Sergeant promoted to Head Constable while 2,644 officers were promoted from the rank of Corporal (Cpl) to Sergeant.

“We congratulate the officers and their families upon this well-deserved occasion of their promotion. We encourage them and other officers to continue serving the public diligently,” she said.