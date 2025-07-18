90 arrested countrywide for disrupting NRM polls

A total of 90 people have been arrested in connection with violence and other electoral malpractices during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries. The police spokesperson, Mr Kituuma Rusoke, yesterday said the primary elections were largely peaceful, with a few isolated incidents of violence and other irregularities. Mr Rusoke said isolated incidents of violence and other crimes were recorded in Kamuli, Isingiro, Rukungiri, Zombo, Paidah, Dokolo, and Gulu, among others. “We have over 90 suspects in our custody,” Mr Rusoke said yesterday. In Gulu City, police fired teargas and live bullets in the air to disperse rowdy supporters of Mr Bosmic Otim, a candidate in the race for Bardege-Layibi Division parliamentary seat. Mr Otim’s supporters attempted to break into the tally centre at Kaunda Grounds but they were repulsed by the police.

The rowdy crowd had been mobilised by Mr Otim, who alleged that his election results from several polling stations had been altered in favour of his opponent, Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi. The crowd became irate after a polling agent of Mr Ojara allegedly took photos of a screen displaying preliminary results in the tally room and circulated it on social media, claiming that Mr Ojara had won. Other contestants in the race were Mr Denis Okello Oweka, Mr Roy Olal, and Mr Oryema Robinson Ogeri. At about 4:50pm, police backed up by soldiers confronted the angry crowd and barred it from accessing the tally centre. The crowd pelting security personnel with stones was repulsed. A vehicle belonging to Ms Zaitun Driwaru, the NRM electoral commissioner in-charge of Lango and Acholi sub-regions, was damaged in the chaos.

Earlier in the morning, chaos erupted at Green Valley polling station in Bardege-Layibi Division after one of the candidates, Mr Oryema, directed his supporters to get into the line without being verified by the party election officials. This prompted police to use water cannons to calm the riotous situation that lasted for about an hour. After he was asked by security personnel to leave, commotion started again once Mr Oryema asked his counted supporters to line up behind Mr Otim. Mr Otim, however, won in the polling station with 199 votes against Mr Ojara’s 23. In an interview with the Daily Monitor, Ms Driwaru regretted the incident, stating that violence was witnessed in several polling stations, although they were curbed by security personnel. According to Ms Driwaru, chaos erupted in other polling stations across the city after some candidates were found to be ferrying non-registered voters from elsewhere to come and line up behind them.

“Generally, the elections have moved on well, but there are these isolated cases of election violence where voters were being ferried from one voting station to another. Many voters were moving and many of them looked to be drunk, and many of them looked to be charged, and that brought chaos in some of the polling stations,” Mr Driwaru stated. She said six candidates in Lango and Acholi sub-regions were disqualified because of their involvement in fraudulent acts during campaigns. “There were candidates who got deregistered, six of them have been denominated /disqualified, and others were disqualified during their campaigns because they misbehaved. The NRM Secretariat and the NRM Electoral Commission have set tough rules. If any candidate is not following the electoral laws as stipulated, such a candidate can face expulsion or can be disqualified from continuing to contest in our party structures,” Mr Driwaru said.

In Pakele Town Council, Adjumani District, on the eve of the elections, police arrested seven members of Dulu Angel Mark's team over allegations of voter bribery and tampering with the NRM voter register. The Adjumani District Police Commander, Mr Herbert Masembe, told journalists that following a tip-off, police conducted a search but found neither money nor the alleged register. In a separate incident in Ukusijoni Sub-county, a supporter of Gen Moses Ali reported that his house had been set on fire at night. The victim, Mr Simon Mate, said he noticed a strange light and came out only to discover his house on fire. "At around 2:45am, I woke up after hearing strange sounds.

I was not sleeping in the house because I sensed danger to my life,” he said. Household property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in the inferno. Meanwhile, in Koboko Municipality, the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emmy Mitala, said they arrested one person after he was allegedly found in possession of a bow and arrow, threatening voters and his opponents. In Arua City at Tanganyika Ward, the police and army were called in to quell a boiling situation that led to the halting of elections for about one hour.

NRM Secretariat admits fault

Meanwhile, the NRM secretariat has admitted to falling short of expectations in Kampala City during the polls According to a mini survey by the Daily Monitor in five divisions of Kampala City, voter turnout was extremely low, with several polling stations remaining empty for over an hour after voting started. At some polling stations, such as Bat Valley, polling officials sat idly at midday, with no one showing up. Even candidates had not yet sent their agents to the station. Kampala’s NRM Chairman Mr Salim Uhuru, admitted that the turnout was below his expectations. He blamed it on poor grassroots mobilisation and voters being busy with work. “I was shocked by the turnout. I expected some vibe and momentum, but it was shallow,” he said. Another party official told this publication: “Most of the people were at work looking for money, and it was upon our structure to mobilise people to come and vote for the best candidates of their choice.” Mr Uhuru called upon the party leaders in Kampala to do better in terms of voter mobilisation, warning that the Opposition is not seated.

Largely peaceful

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the spokesperson of the NRM secretariat, said they experienced a few hitches that were reported in a few areas, but the exercise largely remained calm unlike the previous election cycle, which was very chaotic. “We have started collecting information about the conduct of elections across the country. In some places, people used registers, and in some places, people agreed that since they know each other, they can vote together,” Mr Dombo said.

Compiled by; Benson Tumusiime, Felix Warom Okello, Marko Taibot, Clement Aluma, Rashul Adidi, Teddy Dokotho, Regan Ocaya, and Tobbias Jolly Owiny







