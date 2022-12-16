90% of road accidents in Entebbe involve boda bodas, experts say

Authorities at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital have expressed concern over the surging number of accidents involving boda bodas in Uganda.

Health officials Friday disclosed that the hospital handles close to five victims of boda boda accidents daily, especially during wee hours.

Dr Chris Nsereko a physician at the health facility told a gathering of more than 300 people that “the boda boda industry accounts for 90 per cent of road accidents in Entebbe.”

“A lot needs to be done because the hospital’s emergency care unit runs out of space sometimes,” Dr Nsereko highlighted.

It is against that background that a special traffic police training was held in Entebbe on December 16, 2022 to sensitize boda bodas on road carnages.

At the event, several of more than 200 boda bodas that attended in-person admitted peaking levels of recklessness amongst themselves on the road.

Uganda’s traffic police has on several occasions called for regulation of boda bodas in the country.

“Most of these boda boda riders riders also need to be taught the importance of items such as helmets and reflector jackets especially at night,” officials from the unit said at an event enabled by the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) on Thursday in rememberance of former World Health Organization (WHO) director general, Dr Lee Jong-Wook Fellowship.

Meantime, KOFIH has partnered with Uganda’s Ministry of Health to strengthen the country’s health system through identified interventions that include emergency medical services, response to pandemics and epidemics as well as capacity building for community health workers and infectious Diseases.

About the fellowship

Tne Dr Lee Jong-Wook Fellowship Program is a global healthcare personnel invitation training program that shares mid-to long-term training strategies tailored to each country. Through this program, KOFIH offers customized education according to the needs of the learners, advance training and post-management.

Expert trainers in different health fields pose for a photo at the conclusion of a two-day sensitisation on road usage for especially boda boda organized by the KOFIH Global Alumni in Uganda on December 16, 2022. PHOTO/IVAN KAMANA WALUNYOLO

This training program has benefited over 94 Ugandan health workers from different health facilities around the country.

The health workers travel to Korea to better their knowledge in training programs for clinical experts, infectious disease specialists, health administrators and biomedical engineers for about six months.

After the training, they join KGA (KOFIH Global Alumni) to network and share what they have learned in Korea.

This year, KGA alumni carried out a training in Entebbe Municipality that involved 200 commercial taxi operators and motorcyclists.

“The training was focused on training First Aid skills and knowledge and to equip them with reflector jackets and First Aid kit with basic tools,” one KGI alumni Beatrice Oling explained.