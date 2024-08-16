98 Congolese security officers repatriated

On Friday, August 16, 2024, a total of 98 Congolese police officers, accompanied by their families, were repatriated to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through the Mpondwe-Kasindi border post in Kasese District. The officers had fled to Kanungu District the previous week after M23 rebels overran their bases and seized control of the Ishasha border post in the DRC.

Maj. Kiconco Tabaro, the public information officer for the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division, confirmed that the repatriated group included 140 individuals: 98 police officers, 2 civilian males (one of whom is disabled), 13 women, and 27 children. They had been temporarily residing in Uganda after fleeing the violence in the Rutchuru region of North Kivu in the DRC, where M23 rebels had seized control of several areas.

"This is not the first time we've received Congolese security officers on Ugandan soil after skirmishes in their country," Maj. Tabaro said. "We treated them in accordance with international law, providing safe passage as a humanitarian act for our counterparts. We will always do our best for the sake of regional security and in the spirit of Pan-Africanism. This cooperation is a result of the strong relations between Uganda and the DRC."

The Congolese security officers and their families had been residing in a secure environment in Kanungu District following the M23's takeover of several areas, including Kiwanza, Nyamirima, Buganza, Nyaruhanje, and Ishasha in the Rutchuru region.

On August 12, Congolese government officials, led by Lt. Col. Jacob Apunia, visited Kanungu District to conduct a verification exercise. They confirmed the identities of their police officers, who had crossed into Uganda for safety. The officers carried with them 41 assault rifles, 55 fully loaded magazines, 10 empty magazines, one hand grenade, two helmets, and one rocket-propelled grenade fuse.

Maj. Tabaro also emphasized that the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division has tightened surveillance and reactivated vigilance mechanisms along the Uganda-DRC border to deter any possible infiltration by negative elements operating in the region.

Meanwhile, Congolese refugees continue to enter Uganda from areas such as Katwiguru, Kiseguro, Binza, Nyabanira, Kisharo, Ntamugenga, Nyamirima, Karambi, and Nyanzari, all located in the Rutchuru region. Notable crossing points include Kyeshero and Ishasha in Kanungu District, as well as Bunagana and Nkuringo in Kisoro District.