A long journey to Cricket Cranes’ maiden World Cup

Uganda will make their first appearance at a cricket World Cup tournament next year after qualifying yesterday for the T20 tournament to be hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from June 4 to 30 across 10 venues with 20 teams taking part. Australia are defending champions.

A nine-wicket win over Rwanda secured the team second place in the African regional qualifying event, joining Namibia at the T20 World Cup while eliminating Zimbabwe from contention.

Uganda bowled Rwanda out for just 65 and knocked off the runs in 8.1 overs to record their fifth win in six matches in Windhoek.

Qualifying hosts Namibia sealed their spot on Tuesday with a 58-run win over Tanzania, ensuring they will play at a third consecutive T20 World Cup.

The journey

Uganda first fielded an international team as early as 1914, against the East Africa Protectorate, but only began competing regularly from the early 1950s, playing frequent series against regional rivals Kenya and Tanzania (then Tanganyika).

From 1966, Uganda contributed players to a combined East African team, which was reconstituted as East and Central Africa in 1989.

In that period, Sam Walusimbi and the late John Nagenda made the combined East Africa team that played in the 1979 World Cup.

Uganda did not earn its own admission into the International Cricket Council (ICC) until 1998.

The country’s first ICC tournament played in its own right was the 2001 ICC Trophy in Canada.

Uganda played in the next three editions of the tournament, renamed the ICC World Cup Qualifier, but did not come close to qualifying for the Cricket World Cup.

In the World Cricket League (WCL), Uganda reached ICC World Cricket League Division Two on three occasions, but was relegated to Division Three each time.

The team has twice participated in the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier, in 2012 and 2013, but finished in the bottom four teams on both occasions.

Funding

The game-changer for Ugandan cricket has been the decision by the ICC to give its 92 associate members funds for the development of the sport going back to 2009.

The model is entirely meritocratic and is aligned to strategy, the ‘better’ a member, the ‘more’ funding they receive.

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has used part of its $1m (about Shs3.8 b) a year to contract its men’s and women’s team, most of whom have other careers.

Players earn a monthly stipend that oscillates based on performance with Mr Brian Masaba a certainty on that list being captain.

While leaders, players, coaches, fans, groundsmen have changed in the past 25 years, one name remains – Mr Frank Nsubuga.

The 43-year old spin bowler was there at the start and remains part of the team to this day. In addition, UCA has naturalised Asian players to add quality to the side.

All-rounders Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani, opening batsman Ronak Patel, and the bowling pair of Bilal Hassun and Alpesh Ramjani have become vital cogs.

Mightiest

The tournament will present Uganda a chance to face the mightiest which include Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The format for the 2024 World Cup will be different to the last two editions (2020-21 in the UAE and 2022 in Australia), where the first round was followed by Super 8s (best eight teams).

Next year, the 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the Super 8s.

The Super eight teams will be split into two groups of four each, with the top two in each group reaching the semi-finals.

Uganda has previously had cricket teams qualify for the U-19 World Cup but this is the first at senior level which guarantees the team at least $40,000 (about Shs150m) in prize money.

Consequently, they join rugby (men’s and women’s) and netball plus athletics who are regulars at the biggest global events.

REACTIONs TO CRICKET CRANES’ TRIUMPH

Achievement.

“Uganda create history. They have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 and will become only the fifth African nation to feature in the tournament.” International Cricket Council.

National pride.

‘‘I...congratulate @CricketUganda in celebration of this incredible milestone. We thank God for gifting you and Uganda such a massive stage at the @T20WorldCup for you to showcase your talent,”Ms Janet Museveni, First Lady Education and Sports minister

Historical.

‘‘Having flirted with greatness for decades, the Cricket Cranes have crossed the rubicon of sporting eternity and etched their names in the book of national legends... It’s been an honour living in this era,’’ Mr Davis Karashani, former Cricket Cranes captain

Jubilation.