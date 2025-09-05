A nation of debt

Barring a change of epic proportions, the Finance ministry will have its way when the House reconvenes on Tuesday to consider a $99.56 million (about Shs348.69 billion) loan from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The loan, intended to bankroll the proposed Resilient Livestock Value Chain Project (RELIV), is part of multiple tranches that the House Committee on National Economy considered this week after they were tabled during a plenary sitting two Wednesdays ago. As well as taking out a loan from IFAD, the Government of Uganda (GoU) also intends to get a €9.4 million (about Shs38 billion) loan from the Unicredit Bank Austria for the construction and equipping of Mbale Oncology Centre.

Then there is also a $36.5 million (about Shs129 billion) loan from the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) for the construction of Arua Oncology Centre and Radiotherapy Equipment for the Mbale Oncology Centre. The other tranche is a €188.18 million (about Shs768 billion) loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and a €28.31 million (about Shs115 billion) also from the AfDB as additional financing for the construction of Busega-Mpigi Expressway Project. “There is no loan that is coming within this period which is not aligned to the Budget. We are bringing these loans to finance the Budget,” Mr Henry Musasizi, the State minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties) told the House Committee on National Economy this week.

While defending the first tranche of the loan meant to fund the RELIV, whose deadline is beckoning, Mr Musasizi said: “The goal of the project is to contribute to improved livelihoods of smaller livestock farmers in Uganda.” The project development objective, he added, “is to enhance income, nutrition, and resilience of smallholder dairy and beef producers.” The project, he proceeded to note, “will directly benefit 400,000 households (two million beneficiaries) and 20 million beneficiaries indirectly through the different components/activities and will have a minimum target of 40 percent women and 25 percent youth.”

‘Rushing loans’

Yet, at least in the book of several lawmakers on the House committee, a disturbing pattern is emerging. The pattern was articulated by Mr Hilary Lokwang. “Whenever we come to the end of Parliament, many loans come in as we also get busy with campaigns. It is always one of the tricks,” the Ik County legislator, who has now been in the House for nine years, said on Thursday. Lawmakers Amos Okot (Agago North) and Nathan Byanyima (Bukanga County) shared the scepticism. “These loans are very useful to our people, but they don’t take off. When you ask questions, there is no good answer that comes,” Mr Byanyima, who has been in Parliament for close to 25 years, said.

Mr Eric Odongo, an economist at the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), is worried that the GoU has ‘normalised’ the practice of rushing loans. “It was with the case of the Umeme loan. It looks like it is a way of dodging scrutiny on the justification of going into such commitments,” Mr Odongo told Saturday Monitor. He added: “But you sympathise with the people who are fronting the loans because we [as country] are a bit thin on resources, so borrowing is the only stop gap measure they have to cover up where resources are not enough.” It is a point that came out quite strongly when the Finance ministry hosted the Ninth Economic Forum. With the significant cuts in development assistance not about to be reversed, the National Treasury has to make critical decisions, people at the Economic Forum heard.

For this episode, time was of the essence because the House had been on recess for nearly a month. “Why you see loans coming now, you know that we missed June, July [and] August. So, all the work which should have been done in that period is coming now. I know November we shall be away and December, we are likely to see more work coming around January,” Minister Musasizi said. He added: “Approval by Parliament is after scrutiny and this scrutiny should be given time. I am also a bit concerned, and those charged with the responsibility of giving me what to bring to Parliament should take note that in future we should give these processes [enough time].’’

Bad choices?

But with the GoU failing to rely significantly on its domestic sources, even as the taxman menacingly waves its Efris tool, the easiest option—borrowing—looks set to disfigure the country’s debt portfolio. Figures that the Finance ministry furnished Parliament with to support the latest loan requests show that “as at end of June 2024, the total public debt stock stood at $25.55 billion (about Shs89.48 trillion), increasing from $23.67 billion (Shs82.91 trillion) as at end June 2023.” The same documents further state that “of the total public debt stock, external debt constituted $14.59 billion (Shs51 trillion) and domestic debt stood at $10.96 billion (Shs38.39 trillion).”

“We should be looking at the absorption of the already contracted loans because there are very many projects where we have contracted loans, but we have not absorbed them and we are going back to get loans over the same projects,” Mr Odongo said in an interview on Thursday, adding, “For example, that Busega-Mpigi project, that project is performing poorly. Maybe its only good performance is in obtaining loans.” On the contrary, Minister Musasizi said: “It is true [that] we have borrowed in recent times for obvious reasons, but our debt remains sustainable both now and in the medium term. So, this should not be your major worry.” “Your major worry should be, what are we borrowed for? At what cost are we borrowing at? And how are these loans being used?

This should be the worry. But to say there is a burden and we should stop borrowing, that one is not trainable because we must continue financing the budget,” the minister added. The latest borrowing spree comes as the Finance ministry reveals that domestic revenues are projected to amount to Shs33 trillion. A report by the ministry has revealed that in the Financial Year (FY) 2025/2026, domestic revenues will climb to Shs33.682 trillion from an estimate of Shs31.982 trillion. The report further shows that this translates into nominal growth in revenues of Shs1.5 trillion. It is believed that 90.8 percent of domestic revenues will be obtained from tax revenues (Shs30.573 trillion) while the remainder will be obtained from Non-Tax Revenue (Shs3.109 trillion).

“This rise is attributed to gains on account of higher economic growth, and projected revenue gains due to implementation of the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy (DRMS),” the report indicated. It added that, over the medium term, domestic revenues would increase significantly in line with the requirements for growing the economy ten-fold. This would include the implementation of tax administration measures and aggressively fighting corruption. Expenditure and net lending in FY2025/2026 are projected to amount to Shs46.50 billion. This is slightly less than Shs48.48 billion in the approved budget for FY2024/2025. Over the medium term, current expenditures will average 12.6 percent of GDP, while development expenditures will average 8.0 percent of GDP.

Borrowing, debt repayments

Net external financing is projected to amount to Shs5.747 trillion in FY2025/2026, an increment from Shs4.98 trillion in the approved budget for FY2024/2025. Total project loans are estimated at Shs9.77 trillion, of which Shs4.96 trillion will be attained under concessional terms. Government borrowing from the domestic market for fiscal purposes in FY2025/2026 is projected at Shs4.01 trillion, a reduction from Shs8.96 trillion in FY2024/2025. This is in line with the government’s policy decision to reduce domestic borrowing so as to avoid crowding out the private sector. External debt repayments (amortisation) are projected to amount to Shs4.03 trillion compared to Shs3.109 trillion in FY2024/2025. Over the medium term, external debt payments are projected to increase due to the existing debt payment profile.

Going forward, the report discloses, the government’s financing strategy is to reduce borrowing on commercial terms and focus more on concessional borrowing. Interest payments are projected to amount to Shs9.24 trillion, equivalent to 3.7 percent of GDP. Of this, Shs7.64 trillion is projected for domestic interest payments while the remaining amount—equivalent to Shs1.60 trillion—will be foreign interest payments and commitment fees. Over the medium term, interest payments are projected to average 3.2 percent of GDP. Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Finance ministry’s permanent secretary who is also the Secretary to the Treasury, said the preliminary projected resource envelope for FY2025/2026 amounts to Shs57.44 trillion, which has reduced by Shs14.69 trillion from Shs72.13 trillion of the current FY 2024/2025. “The current budget was financed using both our domestic and external resources,” Mr Ggoobi said.



