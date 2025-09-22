A nationwide power outage nightmare

Even during the political turbulence of the 1970s and 1980s, several state-owned enterprises, including Uganda Airlines, Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB), on which a solid foundation Stanbic Bank built its prowess, and Uganda Railways Corporation, functioned well.

President Museveni and the National Resistance Army (NRA) shot to power in 1986, inheriting a battered economy. A previously Marxism professing Museveni made a U-turn and unequivocally agreed to the neo-liberal agenda of the Structural Adjustment Plan, which included public enterprise reform and divestiture, by the Bretton Woods Consensus’ (World Bank, International Monetary Fund). The Obote II administration had rejected the same reforms as a pre-condition to resume aid as a lifeline to the economy.

Besides pressure from the Bretton Woods Consensus and the selfish interests of a section of officials in some of the state owned businesses, the key argument for the public enterprise reform and divestiture, which took the form of auction, management buyout, asset and share sales, and transfer of ownership to private the sector, was that: “government had no business doing business.” There were 146 state owned enterprises; 138 majority shareholding and eight minority shareholding. Uganda Airlines, whose lucrative ground handling business, Entebbe Handling Services (ENHAS) Ltd, was creamed off in 1996 starting its demise, eventually was liquidated in May 2001.

It was revived in 2019 after President Museveni lamented as a “big shame” not having a national carrier during his inaugural Cabinet meeting of his sixth term on May 23, 2016. The Uganda Electricity Board was unbundled into three; Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL), Uganda Transmission Company Ltd, and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL), and a regulator, the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), following enactment of the Electricity Act in 1999. UEGCL was divested to South African state-owned power company, Eskom, in 2002 while UEDCL’s operations were leased to Umeme, initially a consortium between CDC Globleq and Eskom, starting March 1, 2005.

A few years later the government was openly hostile to Umeme, starting with the Gen Salim Saleh inquiry in 2009 which faulted the company for not honouring its commitment to reduce tariffs, the Parsons Brinckerhoff Africa (PTY)-led inquiry in 2011, and a parliamentary adhoc inquiry of the performance of the electricity sub-sector in 2012, which recommended termination of the concession with the company. The company, however, lived to see another day as the government was wary of the exorbitant buyout amount if the concession was terminated mid-way. Then from 2020 President Museveni doubled-down that Umeme must go. Eskom was kicked out in generation in 2023.

Consequently, the Ministry of Energy notified Umeme in 2022 of the government’s decision not to renew the 20-year concession after its expiry on March 31, 2025. The notification served two purposes; fulfilling the terms of the concession, and informing the company not to invest further. Umeme had been paying a monthly lease (concession fee) and in return, it operated, maintained, upgraded and expanded the network, effective from 2005, and then recovered its costs, invested capital and profits from electricity tariff and other service charges. Accordingly, ERA puts Umeme Ltd’s cumulative investments at $746.798m (Shs2.7trillion) inclusive of $10.84m (Shs10.89b) invested in the period running until the end of March.

Cause and effect A final audit put the company’s buyout, a key clause in the concession, to $201m (Shs736b), exclusive of applicable taxes. Umeme initially claimed 234.7m (Shs856b) which has since risen to Shs1 trillion. The Attorney General’s office has since taken over negotiations of the buyout. However, there are key concerns that some government officials are majority individual shareholders in Umeme, which could impair their judgement in the divorce settlement.

An earlier proposal of having Umeme, which rebuilt much of the power grid and operated it for 20 years, to handhold UEDCL for a given period was shot down during exit discussions owing to bad egos among executives and the long standing poor relationship between the two companies. UEDCL reinherited the operations effective April 1.

Six months down the road, the recurrent blackouts and load shedding countrywide, which confirm earlier fears of the rushed Umeme – UEDCL handover, have left Ugandans on the brink. While addressing a community meeting where locals raised complaints of intermittent power supply at Wakiso District headquarters last week on Tuesday, Ms Irene Batebe, the Energy ministry Permanent Secretary, attributed the blackouts to overloaded transformers and substations in dire need of overhaul as a result of non-investment of nearly three years.

“As Umeme was leaving, they didn’t invest as planned for the last one or two years. Fortunately, the Solicitor General has already approved the contracts that will help us to increase the capacity of these transformers, and contractors are already on the ground,” Ms Batebe said.

She concurred that several villages in Wakiso such as Kakiri, Naluvule, Nalumunye, Nansana-Masitowa, Nakuwadde, Nkoowe, Namusera, Bulenga, Wakiso-Mpigi, Namugongo, and Kisasi-Najjeera, among others, are experiencing unbalanced power supply. In Nansana-Kabumbi, a transformer exploded plunging the two villages into pitch black for about two weeks. Prior to the incident, power in the area was on and off for days. An earlier assessment by UEDCL indicated that Umeme left behind defects and network related issues to the tune of $85m (Shs310b), with the cost of spare parts and urgent repairs standing at $60m (Shs220b).

Power sector insiders told this newspaper that UEDCL executives are “understandably struggling” to get a good grip on their mandate, coupled with Umeme’s non-investment in critical infrastructure like transformers and substations.



The lingering question is how did Umeme offer slightly better services with the same derelict equipment that have now plunged large swathes of the country into unstable power supply. According to estimates, UEDCL requires at least $70m (Shs254b) annually, or $350m over the five year period, secured through the government bureaucracy, from initiation by the Ministry of Finance to discussion and approval by Parliament. Daily Monitor sampled several districts countrywide facing similar crises, of regular load shedding and power blackouts that disrupt businesses and industries.

Ms Grace Kasule, a dairy products dealer in Kibuye, Kampala, said they are experiencing constant power disruptions, especially in the evening hours, that have affected her business that requires electricity to protect the milk from going bad. “In a day power can go off more than eight times. I am always on standby to switch off dairy machines since power can easily destroy the machines. We are in a complete dilemma. We lose a lot of money and customers every day since milk products require electricity for their sustainability,” Ms Kasule said.

Nationwide crisis

Mr Joshua Muwanguzi, an electronics attendant in Lukyamuzi Village, Makindye West, Kampala, said they have been in a total blackout for a month following a transformer glitch.

“I eat from my savings; so far three weeks without electricity, and we are at a loss. My daily income has been affected since I have to pay rent and eat; we are in great anarchy,” he said.

Ms Grace Namirimo, a retail shop attendant dealing in soft drinks and other merchandise in Nabweru, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District, said power cut-offs greatly affect them almost daily, most especially during the evening times from 6pm to 6am.

“We wonder who is behind our suffering; we have not yet seen UEDCL anywhere, and we don’t yet know how they are working, but every day we face power challenges,” Ms Namirimo said.

Mr Francis Kyasanku, a barber in Kyengera Town Council, recounted that they experience power outages on a daily basis, and worse during evening hours. “We face a big hindrance of power interruptions, most especially at night starting at 7pm, that affects our income since the evenings are our prime time to get customers as they come from work,” Mr Kyasanku said. Mr Solomon Makubuya, a poultry farmer in Kasoma Zone, Katikamu South, Luweero District, lamented the worsening outages especially at night, triggering hypothermia in chicks. “Whenever power goes off during the night, many of my chicks die. The challenge started towards the end of February 2025. We strongly urge the government to always inform us before switching off electricity. We deserve better services; my business is stalling because of electricity,” he said.

Ms Betty Nabooze, the Mukono District MP, said many parts of Mukono, such as Ngandu, Nsuubi Ward, Nakabago Kiwanga, and Namanve Industrial Park, are experiencing outages. “Many parts of Mukono can spend several hours without electricity either during the day or night, something that was rare during the era of Umeme,” she said. Ms Nambooze urged UECDL to take over both the policy framework and human resources for Umeme for the effective operations. The Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake, reported that the business community in his constituency in areas like Central Division, Buswa-Bulongo, Kikumbi, Busimbi, and Central Market, is on the brink counting losses, while areas such as Butebi, Rubanja, Kireku, Kateete, and Tanda East Division are yet to be connected to the grid.

“Every day power goes off; we urge the government to wake up and regulate the electricity to the required standard to enable people to participate fully in the economy without interruptions,” Mr Zaake said. The Mawokota South MP, Yusuf Nsimbambi, said the blackouts have potential to stagnate industrial growth. “There is a need to also bring in new transformers to boost power transmission efficiency,” Mr Nsibambi said. In the island district of Kalangala, which was connected to the national power grid only last year, there is despair and regret. Kalangala Infrastructure Services (KIS), the local distributor, buys power from UEDCL through the marine cable. But for over one year and six months now, supply has been intermittent, leaving many business owners frustrated.

Counting the cost

Mr Sam Kwesiga, an administrator at Radio Ssese, said the power fluctuations have cost the station a lot of money in damages to equipment and transmitters. “Power goes off and returns in seconds, sometimes in minutes, damaging our machines. At times, clients are in the studio and before we switch to the generator, power suddenly returns, disrupting programmes and advertisements. Some of our clients have withdrawn,” Mr Kwesiga said. The same is in Kyotera District. Mr Innocent Muwonge, the officer-in-charge of Butozi Health Centre III, said the outages, especially at night are putting patients at risk. “At times expectant mothers who visit our facility risk losing their lives at night when power goes off, yet our facility doesn’t have a standby generator” he said.

However, the UEDCL General Manager for Greater Masaka, Mr Michael Kabanda, said he has not received any complaints regarding outages “The power outage is not a permanent issue in Masaka , it could be because of a wire or pole break down in a particular area, or it could be a result of maintenance work that is taking place in some areas ,” he said. In Gulu District, small-scale business operators have also raised concerns that if the current intermittent power supplies in the region are not addressed, they are likely to go out of business.

The most affected are proprietors of salons, stationery, milling and welding. It took a protest for UEDCL to restore power in less than 48 hours. Mr Dan Rackara, one of the businessmen who led a protest last week over power outages, said some of the business operators incur heavy losses due to lack of electricity.



He said women who are in the fresh juice business were unable to pay rent and meet other obligations because of the power outages. “We had to show our frustration before power could be restored. This is bad,” he said. Ms Scovia Aromo, the manager of God Bless Timber Dealers, said the frequent power outages have left their business struggling to stay afloat. “UEDCL has brought us nightmares, especially on Saturdays. Sometimes you open the workshop and the whole day you do not have power,” she said. In Kabale District, Ms Ada Kobusigye Tushabe, the managing director of Shalom Vocational Training Institute in Kabale Municipality, said the institute has lost several pieces of electrical equipment as a result of the unstable power supply.

“We hoped that things would improve when UEDCL took over from Umeme, but nothing has changed at all,” Ms Tushabe said Mr Frank Niwamanya, a metal welder in Kigongi Ward, Kabale Municipality, wondered why UEDCL doesn’t send out alert messages on the outages to help electricity users plan well. Mr Edson Twesigye, a dairy operator in Mbarara City said Umeme offered better services than UEDCL. “As someone who operates a dairy business, I am much affected by electricity load shedding, sometimes I make losses because my dairy machines operate on electric power,” he said. Ms Edith Tumwebaze, who operates an electric shop in Mbarara City, said doing business is becoming difficult in the country because of the costs for alternative power.

Bad for business

In Mbale City, Mr James Magomu, a salon operator said they experience power outages every day and yet their businesses depend on electricity. “The unreliable power has also destroyed our electric appliances including television sets and other machines,” Mr Magomu said. Another resident, Mr Ayub Wandwasi, said power blackouts have become a serious security threat as the wrong doers take the advantage of the darkness to steal people’s property. “There is a need for the government to design strategies that will end this problem of power blackout for effective running of business and services,” he said. In Soroti District, the frequent power outages, especially in some suburbs such as Opiyai B and parts of Pamba wards have left residents distressed.

However, an officer at the UEDCL office in Soroti City, who preferred not to be named, said that they are replacing and upgrading some transformers in order to stabilise the power supply In Masindi District, residents are also angry about the frequent power blackouts. They say the blackouts are destroying their businesses and homes. “We lose customers every time power goes off, Hair dryers cannot work without power. Sometimes it goes off the whole day and yet I must pay rent,” Ms Sarah Namuli, who runs a small salon, said. In Apac District, residents said there has been unstable power since UEDCL took over the distribution.

Mr Fred Tema, a businessman dealing in graphic design and secretarial services in Apac Town, said due to the unstable power, some of his machines have become non-functional. “Since May, the power has been on and off. We tried to call the technicians from UEDCL but in vain,” he said. Mr Kenneth Opon, an IT specialist who operates a computer shop in Oyam Town, said the interruption in the electricity supply brought many businesses to a standstill. The picture is slightly different in the West Nile Sub-region which was connected to the national grid only last year via the Olwiyo substation after commissioning of the 600megawats Karuma dam.

A section of the power consumers said there have been improvements in electricity supply. Ms Cynthia Maneno, a salon owner, said: “I have been able to add more dryers in my salon because the electricity is now stable. Power can now go off for a short time since the connection to the national grid. This has boosted my income at least.” Far from the truth, in Madi-Okollo District, Mr Nixon Jurua, a clinical officer at Rhino Camp Health Centre IV, said the power is becoming unreliable. “In an event where a mother is being operated on and power goes off, it’s very risky because they can easily lose such a mother,” he said.

Umeme handover

Umeme handed over a distribution network comprising among others, 60 substations, 15 switch stations, 32,794 of low voltage lines, 18, 756km of medium voltage lines, and 19, 319 distribution transformers. Add to the mix non-network assets like 22 office buildings, 10 Very High Frequency (VHF) sites, and eight pieces of open land. When Umeme leased UEDCL’s assets in 2005, there was more land in the handover file, a lot of which had been stripped or encroached on.

The UEDCL Managing Director, Paul Mwesigwa, speaking last Tuesday at the State House Investors’ Protection Unit weekly meeting to discuss government achievements and shared challenges, highlight an increase in the number of connections from 1.7 million in April to 2.4 million currently, while energy losses had also decreased from 19.1 percent to a low of 16.8 percent.

Health hazard

Frequent power outages are not just an inconvenience; they can quickly become a health hazard, especially when it comes to food safety. Without electricity, a refrigerator and freezer lose their ability to maintain safe temperatures, putting perishable foods such as meat, milk, and leftovers at risk of spoilage. According to food safety guidelines, a fully stocked freezer can keep food frozen for up to 48 hours if the door remains closed. A half-full freezer will hold temperatures for about 24 hours.

But the refrigerator is more vulnerable: food inside typically stays safe for only four to six hours without power. Milk is particularly sensitive. If the fridge temperature rises above 4°C (40°F), milk can spoil in just two hours, especially in Uganda’s warm climate. Signs of spoilage include a sour smell, a thick texture, or curdling. Raw or cooked meat can also become unsafe within four to six hours without refrigeration. If the internal temperature of meat rises above 5°C, bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli can multiply rapidly, even if the meat still looks or smells normal. Freezing may delay spoilage, but repeated power interruptions affects meat quality and safety.

By Frederic Musisi, David Walugembe Noeline Nabukenya, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Fred Wambede, , David Sekayinga , Sadat Mbogo & Richard Kyanjo, Felix Ainebyoona, Julius Byamukama, James Owich, Simon Peter Emwamu, Bill Oketch, Santo Ojok, Robert Muhereza, Emmanuel Arineitwe, Ismail Bategeka and Hanifah Nanyanzi