A sneak peek into Oulanyah state funeral at Kololo today

President Museveni is today expected to pay tribute to fallen speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, during a state funeral at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

A family representative, children of the deceased and minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda have been listed to join the President to eulogise the 56-year-old Omoro County legislator, and two-time deputy speaker, who was also the NRM vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda.

President Museveni, who has not publicly spoken out about the Late Oulanyah since he issued the death announcement via twitter on March 20, is expected to be the chief mourner at today’s event.

During the election of the new Speaker and the deputy on March, Mr Museveni advised the winners against celebrating their victory while Mr Oulanyah was yet to be buried.

He has since steered clear of anything related to the person or death of Oulanyah including speculations about the cause of death, and the public debate about the burial expenses.

The state funeral is premised in schedule four of the Parliamentary Pensions Amendment Act, 2011 which lays out the detailed arrangements for the burial of a Speaker, and provides for: “A funeral service shall be held in honour of the late Speaker or Deputy Speaker in a place of worship or in a place designated by Cabinet,”

The programme released by the National Organising Committee indicates today’s function will include a church service, led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kanzimba and tributes and last respects by President Museveni and other senior government officials.

Mourners will start take their seats at 8:20am. One thousand are expected to attend the funeral.

At 8:45am, the body will be received at Kololo, and welcomed by the Bwola Dance, a famous Acholi traditional dance dedicated to royalty and said to be one of Mr Oulanyah’s favorite.

According to the budget seen by this newspaper, Shs302million is to be spent today, on items including allowances (Shs62m) publicity (Shs18m), decoration (shs8.8million), funeral services among others.

But today’s event is also expected to dig deeper into, and settle or further the discourse into the cause of Mr Oulanyah’s death.

Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, who was also one of the last government officials to see Oulanyah alive in the Washington University Hospital, Seattle, USA where he was evacuated for specialised care in February, yesterday in a summarised report to Parliament said the Speaker had battled recurrent Lymphoma cancer, and died of multiple organ failure.

But Mr Nathan Okori, had earlier alleged his son died due to a case of poisoning

A detailed post-mortem report is said to have been prepared by the US hospital.

After the state funeral that runs from 8am to 2:30 pm the body will be airlifted to Omoro District, where local leaders and family will pay their last respects. He will later be laid to rest on Friday 8, a date designated a public holiday.

Traffic flow around Kololo

Mr Moses Nsereko the traffic commander, Kampala Metropolitan Police yesterday said traffic in areas around Kololo would be diverted due to the event, and the many officials invited to the state funeral.

Some of the roads that will not be open to public include Wampewo Avenue, Lower Kololo, Elgon terrace and Upper Kololo



