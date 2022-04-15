A student-soldier past gives Bainababo shining future

Two dozen years is a long duration, and for Charity Bainababo, 47, an extended service in Uganda’s military has not been in vain.

A daughter of a former police officer, a young Bainanabo witnessed first-hand the danger of eroded human security when state operatives brutalised her father in ways that mirror some of today’s grotesque rights abuses.

In a way, fate illuminated her professional pathway early, and a future career opportunity added a layer of favour and flavour.

While on the cusp of completing her three-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree course at the Nkumba University in 1998, Bainababo was tapped to join the military.

The recruiter and basis for the choice, remain publicly unknown.

Nonetheless, she was later rehatted under the famous May 1999 Intake Six, the group in which First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, now a Lt Gen and commander of the UPDF Land Forces, enlisted.

Many of the members of that intake are now topliners in Uganda’s military, intelligence and security architecture, exercising command-and-control over Special Forces, regular army, national aviation and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) security, military intelligence and equipment, defence finance and procurement, and mainstay VVIP protection.

In short, their positioning more markedly reflects the transitioning in army leadership from the old guards of the National Resistance Army (NRA) guerrilla group, many of whose generals are expected to hang up their boots in July, to the more educated and better trained Young Turks poised to undergird and direct Uganda’s future.

It is, therefore, unsurprising, considering the high orbiting of many of the 1999 entrants, that Bainebabo, who started with a basic military training in Kabamba school was, after 24 years of service, this holy week blessed with a promotion to a one-star general.

A brigadier general is distinguished by the pips: a red collar, and a shoulder insignia comprising coat of arms surrounded by oak leaves, a diamond star and crossed general’s sword and baton and the word Uganda inscribed in capital letters, according to details contained in the September 18, 2019 Uganda Gazette.

Bainababo’s entry into the exclusive generals’ club --- she becomes the third woman in UPDF to scale the heights --- heralded another simultaneous feat: Brig Bainababo is now the deputy Commander of Uganda’s Special Forces Command (SFC).

In addition, she continues to oversee 1 Special Forces Group (SFG), one of core elements of SFC that she superintended until her Tuesday elevation alongside Brig David Mugisha, designated as Second-in-Command for the Moroto-based UPDF 3rd Division, and Col Nathan Nabimanya, who takes over command of 2SFG.

The Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, announced the changes and congratulated the promoted officers on Wednesday, a day after President Museveni, as the commander-in-chief approved recommendations of the UPDF Commissions Board to elevate the trio in rank and deployment.

“I am humbled by the trust and confidence of my commander-in-chief to be appointed as the deputy Commander, SFC, and I will give it my best shot,” Brig Bainababo, a mother of two boys, told this newspaper last night.