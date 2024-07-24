A tale of the mood outside Parliament

There was heavy security presence around Parliament on July 23 as uniformed and plain-clothed operatives set up roadblocks on streets leading to the August House.

The deployment was meant to deter demonstrators from marching to Parliament.

The security personnel that was deployed early in the morning, appeared not to have clear direction on where the protesters would emerge from.

Some security observers were seen following journalists and by-passers.

“Where are you going, where are they coming from, please help and direct us,’’ one of the police officers asked a journalists as they headed towards Kingdom Building in Kampala.

Many businesses operating on Parliament Avenue and Kimathi Avenue remained closed.

No one was allowed to access the two roads to Parliament without a clear reason and workplace ID.

“You either present your work ID or you march back,’’ one of the police officers at the National Theatre told a man who wanted to access Parliament Avenue.

“There is no business here today. This route is always busy but you have to present your National ID and your work ID before they allow you to pass,’’ a woman, who identified herself as Carol, said in an interview with this publication.

Security forces, including non-uniformed men, arrested protesters in the march against what the protesters say is rampant corruption and human rights abuses by the country's rulers in Kampala, Uganda on July 23, 2024. Photos/Michael Kakumirizi

“Uganda’s youth should keep in mind that Uganda is not like Kenya, where they have a lot of freedoms. Let them just pray for this man [head of State] to leave the country in peace. If the situation escalates [today], I will have to close my mobile money business,’’ she added.

Near the National Theatre, the army, anti-terrorism units, and police heavily deployed, preventing any cars from crossing towards Parliament. The situation became chaotic as some youth managed to evade the police and protested outside the entrance of Parliament.

A group of youth hold placards during the anti-graft protest outside Parliament on July 23. Those who attempted to march into parliament premises were arrested and detained at various police stations in Kampala.

Beating security

A lone protester, who beat security checkpoints, chanted and held placards reading “Anita [Among] must resign’’ now. However, his protest did not last beyond five minutes before the police quickly intervened and arrested him.

“If I wait for my colleagues to come, they will delay me,’’ one of the protesters, identified as Mr Eriah Nuwenuwe, a human rights lawyer, said as he stood next to a group of journalists.

He added: “It is our turn now. I need journalists only here. Journalists join and we march to Parliament. I don’t want the police. Anita must resign. We are tired of corruption in this Parliament. At the end of the day, it is us young people suffering.”