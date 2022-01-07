Prime

A year after Zebra’s death family awaits justice

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Sr—a former national boxing captain. Photo / File

By  ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

What you need to know:

  • Isaac Zebra Ssenyange, a former boxing champion, was killed in the wee hours of December 29, 2020. Witnesses say he was killed by security operatives while fleeing his home following a raid. However, the family says no one has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr had a dream of representing Uganda at an international boxing event, flanked by his father, mother and uncle, who have jointly trained him.

