Abandon hatred against Museveni, Nabbanja tells Mayuge residents

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has asked locals in Mayuge District to stop their animosity towards President Museveni.

Nabbanja was speaking in reference to the 2021 general elections in which President Museveni polled 47 per cent of votes in Mayuge District against 53 per cent votes garnered by his nearest challenger Robert Kyangulanyi (Bobi Wine) of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Nabbanja, who was presiding over the belated Mayuge District Women’s Day celebrations, said: “You never wanted Museveni to return to power during the previous election but because people elsewhere voted him, he was able to come back. So, you should change the negative attitude towards him since he loves you.’’

Aggrey Bagiire, the Bunya West Member of Parliament, had earlier attributed the 43 per cent garnered by Museveni to his perceived mistreatment of fishermen by the UPDF soldiers fighting illegal fishing activities on Lake Victoria.

On Saturday, Bagiire told the Prime Minister that mistreatment of fishermen is still going on and a smaller voting trend is expected if nothing is done.

He said: “Prime Minister, the UPDF operatives are still mishandling our people on water bodies and I can tell you this is going to affect our performance in the next election if there is no intervention.”

Nabbanja promised to return to Mayuge District to meet fishermen and see how their alleged harassment can be solved. She suggested that Cabinet comes up with a special programme for fishermen since they always miss out on the mainstream projects brought by the government.

“The area LC3 chairman raised concerns that the government gives out cows, pigs and chicken in its programmes which fishermen do not receive because of the nature of their job. This time, I’m going to discuss it in Cabinet so that there are projects designed for fishermen in line with their work,’’ Nabbanja added.

Ms Rukia Isanga Nakadama, the third Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Mayuge Woman MP, said the district has been chosen for palm oil tree growing to boost incomes of the residents and the project is expected to substitute sugarcanes that have made people poorer after their prices lowered.