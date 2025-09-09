Abductions, EC roadblocks give NUP party new headache in run-up to 2026 elections

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) is fighting to overcome more abductions and Electoral Commission (EC) roadblocks as it fights to line up its team ahead of January 2026 elections. The arrest of NUP party deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro yesterday coincides with claims of numerous NUP-nominated LC5 candidates being blocked by EC from nomination last week.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP party spokesperson and also the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, yesterday said Mr Mufumbiro was violently grabbed by the military personnel, bundled into a car and whisked away to an unknown destination.

Mr Mufumbiro is the NUP party aspirant for the Nakawa East parliamentary seat, one of the 10 MP seats in Kampala City, which NUP largely won in the 2021 elections, except one.

Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the deputy spokes-person of NUP.

Mr Ssenyonyi said his deputy spokesperson was pounced upon as he attended court proceedings against three colleagues, who are private bodyguards of their party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, better known by his stage name of Bobi Wine.

“As we proceeded with court at Kawempe Magistrate’s Court in the case of Eddie Mutwe and others, NUP deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro stepped out a few minutes ago to attend other engagements away from court. On his way out, he was violently grabbed and pushed by the military into a Noah, registration UAK 368K, silver in colour, and taken to an unknown place. The cowardice and criminality of the regime are baffling,” Mr Ssenyonyi wrote on his X handle yesterday.

But Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF director for Defence Public Information, last evening tactfully evaded being drawn into discussing the issue.

“I don’t answer questions about abductions. I am in government; it doesn’t abduct its own people,” he shot back.

Nevertheless, Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest of Mr Mufumbiro and said he would be produced before courts of law any time soon.

More abductions

Mr Mufumbiro joins several other NUP party supporters who have been abducted in the last one month. They include Calvin Tasi, popularly known as Bobi Giant, who was violently abducted in Kawempe, A Kampala City Division, on Saturday.

Mr Calvin Tasi, also known as Bobi Giant. PHOTO/DAVID LEWIS RUBONGOYA X HANDLE

Bobi Giant was arrested together with four other NUP party supporters who included Edwin Serunkuuma, alias Eddie King Kabenja; Sharif Lukenge; Yasiin Nyanzi; and Tonny Kaweesi. All were charged and remanded to Luzira Prison in Kampala over allegations of involvement in unlawful military drills.

Other NUP party supporters and Bobi Wines’ bodyguards who have since been arrested and detained include Edward Ssebufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe; Achilleo Kivumbi; Gaddafi Mugumya; and Grace Wakabi, alias Smart; who are battling charges of aggravated robbery.

In May, Mr Ssebufu, aka Eddie Mutwe, one of Bobi Wine’s inner ring of security, was abducted, with the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, later announcing on his official X platform, formerly Twitter, that Mutwe was “learning Runyankore,” a local language, in his basement.

NUP cries foul, LC5 aspirants blocked

Relatedly, Mr Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, yesterday told journalists at party headquarters in Kampala that some of their LC5 party aspirants countrywide were blocked from being nominated for the 2026 local council elections. Mr Rubongoya said they received many complaints of denial of nominations to their NUP party endorsed aspirants across the country.

He blamed the Electoral Commission (EC) officials for the frustration. Mr Rubongoya said cited the occurrences in the districts of Kasese, Kaliro, Katakwi, Butaleja, Ssembabule, Bundibugyo, and Kitgum, among others.

The EC last week held nominations for District Council and City Chairpersons, Lord Mayor, and district councillors, including Special Interest Groups (SIGs) to run in the 2026 polls. But Mr Rubongoya said: “Some of the EC officials were heard saying they will do the same at the MP level. We condemn all the acts in the strongest terms. They also blocked many of our youths. The EC officials are behaving as National Resistance Movement (NRM) party officials.”

He paraded seven of the aspirants he said were blocked, saying they had collected all the complaints and would file them to EC and take legal action if the matter is not exhaustively addressed.

“We have not heard of any NRM candidate chased away; we are going to file a formal complaint at the EC before we take any legal action, and we hope they consider their complaints and then nominate them as well,” Mr Rubongoya added.

Complaints

Mr Bumali Kagumba, one of the LC5 contestants for Luuka District, said he submitted his nomination credentials to Luuka EC offices, but the officers kept telling him that the details were not enough.

“When I went back, they told me only 180 names were valid, and I had to go back and bring more 1,000 names. As I went back to be nominated, the officer failed to nominate me, saying my documents were still missing,” Mr Kagumba said.

Mr William Musisi from Nakaseke District said he submitted all the required signatures from 11 sub-counties, but the EC delayed to verify them, claiming his documents were not enough, until it was too late for him to be nominated.

“We were supposed to bring signatures from at least 10 sub-counties, but I brought from 11 to be on the safer side. But the officials used delaying tactics until it was late and refused to nominate me, yet they went ahead to nominate the NRM candidates within the same timeframe. This was unfair, and I promise to challenge this,” Mr Musisi said.

EC reacts to claims

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, said he urged EC officials across the country to follow the law and guidelines while conducting the nominations.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson. PHOTO/COURTESY

He advised the aggrieved candidates to register the complaints with EC for hearing and determining the evidence and facts.

“No one without the requirements in the law can be nominated. Any suggestions to the contrary should be brought formally as a complaint to the Commission with evidence. The Commission is empowered by the law and mandated to hear and determine any complaints arising out of any electoral process, including nominations,” Mr Mucunguzi explained.