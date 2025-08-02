Abductions, electoral violence highlight ULS 'Rule of Law Report'

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has raised alarm over what it describes as worsening human rights violations, enforced disappearances, and systemic abuse of the rule of law in its latest quarterly report, released in Kampala on July 31.

The report, which covers the period from January to June 2025, lists abductions, electoral violence, and severe overcrowding in prisons among the country’s most pressing legal and human rights issues.

According to the ULS, Uganda ranked 126th out of 142 countries globally on the 2023 World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index, and 29th out of 34 in sub-Saharan Africa.

The report cited several high-profile incidents, including the abduction of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi’s civilian bodyguard Eddie Ssebufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, and the arrest of lawyer Nasser Mudyobole. It also condemned the mistreatment of lawyer Elias Nalukoola during the Kawempe by-election, describing these as signs of state excesses.

ULS Vice President Anthony Asiimwe said the government’s trajectory is troubling. “As the Uganda Law Society, we are mandated under Section 3 of the ULS Act to protect and assist the public in all matters touching, ancillary or incidental to the law,” he said.

Adding: “We also assist the government and the courts in all matters affecting legislation and the administration and practice of law in Uganda.”

The ULS expressed concern over the continued trial of civilians in military courts, despite a landmark January Supreme Court decision inKabaziguruka v Attorney Generalthat declared such practices unconstitutional. The organisation also criticised the recent passing of the UPDF Amendment Act, which it says contradicts that judgment.

The society noted that Uganda’s prisons currently house more than 75,000 inmates, despite being designed to accommodate only 21,000, a staggering occupancy rate of over 380 percent.

In addition, the report addressed the detention of prominent human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza, persistent case backlogs, street children’s plight, and alleged embezzlement of funds under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Officials from the Uganda Law Society, joined by invited guests, launch the Quarterly Rule of Law Report in Kampala on July 31, 2025.

East Africa Law Society President Ramathan Abubaker, who delivered the keynote at the report launch, commended ULS for its stand. “I want to thank the Uganda Law Society for taking this bold step. Digital transformation and commitment to the rule of law must go hand in hand,” he said.

The report was not all negative. It praised the Supreme Court for reaffirming the illegality of trying civilians in military courts and cited the Equal Opportunities Commission for reinstating a pregnant girl expelled from school. The Uganda Human Rights Commission was also commended for awarding compensation to victims of state abuse.

Meanwhile, ULS called on Parliament to respect judicial independence and urged security agencies to comply with court orders and uphold human rights principles.