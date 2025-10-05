Abductions undermine spirit of humanity - clergy

The former Assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Kampala, Rt Rev. Dr. Hannington Mutebi, has condemned the rampant abductions of opposition members by security forces, saying it undermines the spirit of humanity.

While officiating at the confirmation of 47 young faithful at St. John's Church, Makerere, on Sunday, Dr. Mutebi emphasized that the ruling government should champion the rule of law rather than abducting citizens and others with dissenting views.

"The torture of people who are not part of the ruling class, where we see people being tortured, put in safe houses, and some in prison, not brought to the courts of law, we want a country where everybody's rights are respected," he said.

His message came two days after reports emerged that two Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, were allegedly abducted by plain-clothed gunmen after attending the campaign rally of Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party flag bearer in Namutumba district.

Mr Kyagulanyi condemned the abduction, saying, "We condemn the continuing lawlessness by the rogue regime and demand that these brothers be released unconditionally!"

Dr. Mutebi also called for a peaceful presidential campaign, urging security to respect the Electoral Commission's program.

"As people are going to the campaign, it started well, but we have started seeing some pockets here and there, where those campaigning are prevented from reaching certain places where they are supposed to go," he said.

The NUP President, Mr Kyagulanyi, was forced to suspend his two planned rallies in Iganga Municipality and across Iganga District after police and military officers blocked key roads.

Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) also faced a similar challenge when police tried to block his entrance of Iganga district on his third campaign day.

The confirmation was held under the theme "Church as a caring family." Dr. Mutebi emphasized that the church must be felt in the community, saying, "The church must be felt in the community, that is why we have been encouraging people to go out and visit the sick, prisoners, feed the hungry, and this is the ministry of the church, and by doing that we are doing what Jesus is supposed to do, meaning he is doing it through us."



