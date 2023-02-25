Abidjan declaration pushes for working water, sanitation reforms in Africa

A group of leading experts, engineers, technicians and researchers that gathered for the 21st African Water and Sanitation Association Congress and Exhibition, and the 7th International Faecal Sludge Management Conference in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, have concluded the event with an explicit statement, the Abidjan declaration, an opportunity to push for working water and sanitation reforms on the continent.

The event that was held from February 19 to 23rd concluded with a number of announcements to make their point of ssustainable resource management and access to water and sanitation for all in Africa.

Guided by the principles and ideals of the Charter of the United Nations and recognizing the essential nature of access to safe drinking water and safe sanitation for economic development and social development, the leaders among other points declared their determination to act for sustainable resource management and access to all to water and sanitation so that no one is left behind that are in rural or urban areas, men or women, young or old people and so that boys and girls have the same chances.

They also revealed that they will ensure access to quality water and sanitation for all considering the right to water and the right to sanitation as the elements a single right plan and manage drinking water access infrastructure in an integrated manner

and sanitation infrastructure, develop projects that take into account issues in an integrated manner access to drinking water and sanitation services, and also use technologies that reduce the strenuousness of water supply, especially for young children and the elderly in rural areas.

“We aim at mobilizing sufficient and sustainable financial resources for African countries for the financing of planning and pre-project studies project, financing of new investments, financing of maintenance and management of drinking water and drinking water access facilities sanitation in rural areas, peri-urban areas and Urban,” the declaration reads in part

The declaration also encourages financing of facilities for access to drinking water services in critical infrastructures such as Health centers and schools and also create incentives for the provision of innovative financing and the involvement of the private sector in the financing of access to drinking water and sanitation, particularly in rural areas and peri-urban areas.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr Osward Chanda, the director water development and sanitation department at the African Development Bank said that challenges of water and sanitation require innovation and approaches aimed at increasing access to water and sanitation in Africa adding that water is a resource that creates jobs and facilitates sustainable development.