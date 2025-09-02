Abim pupils make sanitary pads to keep girls in schools

In partnership with both World Vision and Unicef, schools are now teaching boys and girls to make reusable sanitary pads using locally available materials.

On the rugged grounds of Barotuke Primary School, Ms Josephine Awili, the school's senior female teacher, gathers her Primary Five pupils beneath the shade of the institution’s three towering Shea trees. She divides the class into three groups and equips each with cotton wool, needles, fabric pieces, and scissors.

Ms Awili methodically begins her lesson, one that goes far beyond the curriculum. She teaches her pupils, both boys and girls, how to make reusable sanitary pads. Barotuke Primary School is nestled in Barotuke West, a remote village in Awach Sub-county, Abim District, Karamoja.

In a region where poverty and stigma often derail girls' education, this practical training is becoming a lifeline. Joined by two other female teachers, Ms Awili guides the students through the process: cutting cloth into manageable sizes, stuffing them with cotton wool, and stitching the pieces into functional, washable pads. Her goal is ambitious but critical: to ensure all learners from Primary Five to Seven pupils can make their own sanitary pads, a key step toward tackling one of the leading causes of school dropout among girls.

“The idea is to ensure that girls can make their own sanitary pads, so they can stay in school and complete primary education,” Ms Awili explained in an interview.

She also emphasised the importance of involving boys in the training, a decision that has proven transformative. “Previously, many girls dropped out because boys laughed at them when they had their periods and couldn't afford pads,” she said. “But now, the boys are supportive. They help their sisters at home and no longer stigmatise menstruation.” According to Ms Awili, training both boys and girls has built empathy, reduced stigma, and empowered girls to manage their menstrual cycles confidently.

“My girls are no longer afraid. They come to school freely because they now understand how to take care of themselves. The training materials were provided to both boys and girls,” she said. Ms Awili is among hundreds of teachers trained under a menstrual hygiene and sanitation campaign by World Vision Uganda, aimed at equipping adolescent girls in Abim with essential life skills. Importantly, involving boys in the training is also a strategy to transfer knowledge to the community.

“The boys are encouraged to make pads for their sisters and to train them too. We believe this approach will go a long way in keeping girls in school,” she added.

Breaking taboos, school dropouts

Mr Juma Joel Puloba, the head teacher of Barotuke Primary School, said the intervention is already showing results.

“It’s helping the children unlearn harmful myths. Parents used to believe that menstruation caused infertility and would pull their daughters out of school to marry them off. Many dropped out in Primary Four, Primary Five, or Primary Six, very few reached Primary Seven.”

This year alone, he said, 35 girls who had dropped out, including two who eloped, have returned to school, encouraged by the new changing and toilet facilities built specifically for girls.

“Girls are no longer ashamed. Boys no longer tease them. And now they stay in school even during their periods,” he said. Previously, the school had only one latrine, shared by boys, girls, and teachers, which made hygiene management difficult and nearly led to closure by health authorities.

Last week, Abim District leaders commissioned a modern girls' changing facility and toilet block, alongside a new water pumping system at the school. The Shs100 million investment, led by World Vision Uganda, includes 11 public water points in the school and surrounding communities, as well as a five-stance girls’ toilet with a dedicated changing and training room.

“These facilities directly address one of the most pressing barriers to girls’ education, menstrual hygiene,” said Mr Edward Khaukha, World Vision Uganda’s regional programme manager.

“By teaching both girls and boys how to make reusable pads, we’re making menstrual health a shared responsibility. This improves retention, especially for girls.”

District data shows a 30 percent reduction in dropout rates across schools that have implemented the initiative. “Now that they have the skills, materials, and facilities, girls feel confident attending school during their periods,” Mr Khaukha noted. “We’re also seeing improved water access, which is critical.”

However, Mr Khaukha highlighted a key challenge: limited funding. We still face gaps in supplying materials for pad-making. That’s why we’re now involving parents, building their capacity to support their children.”

Community-wide impact

Ms Mary Immaculate Akech, the district education officer-in-charge of Special Needs, said the programme has expanded to at least 10 schools across Abim District.

“This intervention removes one of the biggest barriers to girls’ education, lack of menstrual hygiene support. Girls now have a safe, healthy environment to learn in,” she said.

She recounted how, previously, girls who dropped out of school were vulnerable to exploitation, early pregnancy, and abuse.

“Now, girls who had dropped out are returning. They’ve learned how to manage their periods and stay in school.” Besides Barotuke Primary School, similar facilities have been established at Awach Primary School, Kanu Primary School, Aninata Primary School, and other schools.

“Menstrual hygiene issues can cause girls to miss up to 20 percent of learning time annually. This initiative is helping bridge that gap,” Ms Akech said.

She attributed high dropout rates among girls largely to inadequate sanitary facilities and lack of access to affordable menstrual products.

In partnership with both World Vision and Unicef, schools are now teaching boys and girls to make reusable sanitary pads using locally available materials; cotton, thread, and needles, making it a sustainable solution.

A region still in need

Karamoja’s education statistics remain dire. According to the 2024 Population and Housing Census,74.2 percent of primary-aged children in Karamoja are out of school.But initiatives like the one in Barotuke Primary School are offering hope, one pad, one girl at a time.