About 10,000 yet to leave Namugongo a day after Martyrs' fete

Close to 10, 000 pilgrims are still stuck at the Namugongo Catholic shrine, authorities have said- one day after tens of thousands thronged the historical site for the annual June 3 Martyrs Day fete.

“Some people are waiting for buses to pick them while others have transport fees were afraid to move last night. Others just wanted to rest,” a priest at the shrines, Fr Vincent Lubega said as he estimated the pilgrims stuck at the shrines,

A Monitor reporter on ground observed thousands of religious devotees that lay on ground, seemingly frustrated, even as church authorities moved to clear the venue of traders and rubbish. Hundreds were also reportedly forced out of the church and seen dosing by the roadside with their chins supported by arms against luggage.

Mass at the Namugongo Catholic shrine ended shortly after noon on June 3 as opposed to the past where it would even stretch beyond 3pm. However, previous celebrations always posted less than 500 pilgrims 24 hours after the end of the Eucharist.

“Most of the people who came this time round walked here. They could be recuperating from their swollen legs and other minor wounds sustained in transit,” Fr Lubega explained the surge of stuck pilgrims.

At the main entrance of the shrine, over 300 pilgrims June 4 sat waiting for what they called a “transport redeemer.”

“We had a sponsor who promised to pick us but we are not sure when he will come to pick us,” pilgrim Mr Samuel Opolot told this publication.

By press time, police had not ascertained the exact number of pilgrims in need.

“They are coming to us but we don't know how to help. Normally we give them some money but now I think we shall have to get transport means like buses to different regions,” the Kira District Police Commander, Abas Ssenyonga said on Saturday.

A church leader at the Anglican site said they had not recorded any case of a stranded pilgrim.

“Some of these people you are seeing are resting but we have told them that they have countable hours to leave,” Rev Edson Abaasa, the organizing secretary for the Anglican event said.

Missing children

Ms Caroline Kushemerirwa, the Child Protection Unit commander said they have about four children went missing from their parents.

“Good enough, the children know where they come from. Our teams shall resettle them with their parents,” she said.

Policemen are seen preparing to vacate the Namugongo Catholic shrine on June 4, 2022 in the aftermaths of the annual June 3 Martyrs Day celebrations. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI