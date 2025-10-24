Absa Uganda takes over Standard Chartered retail business

Following the bank’s announcement last year to exit its retail operations in smaller African markets, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has now signed an agreement to transfer its Wealth and Retail Banking business to Absa Bank Uganda.

The transaction — which is still subject to regulatory approval — will see all Standard Chartered’s retail clients and employees move to Absa once the handover is complete. The decision aligns with the bank’s global strategy to focus on corporate and investment banking, while scaling down in markets where retail margins remain thin.

According to industry analysts, the divestment signals a growing trend among global banks to narrow their presence in markets where margins in personal banking remain thin.

“I think that’s a reevaluation that some markets are small and their costs, especially for serving certain segments, are high. Twenty-six banks for a market like Uganda is high, “Fred Muhumuza an economic analyst, told this publication.

This could also be attributed to retail banking becoming expensive to maintain for multinational players that have to compete with aggressive local banks and fintechs.

Absa Bank Uganda, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Absa Group, will take over the entire portfolio of accounts, loans and wealth-management clients once the transfer is cleared. The bank said the acquisition will strengthen its retail and wealth business and enhance its position in Uganda’s consumer banking market.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone in our journey to become a market leader in providing innovative, customer-centric financial solutions,” said Mr David Wandera, Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda. “It represents an opportunity to welcome new customers and colleagues into the Absa family while reaffirming our long-term commitment to Uganda’s economic development.”

Mr Charles Russon, Absa Group Executive for Africa Regions, said the deal supports Absa’s broader Pan-African growth ambitions.

“It will enable Absa Uganda to broaden its retail and wealth management offerings and deliver increased convenience and value to our customers,” he said.

For Standard Chartered, the sale represents a strategic pivot towards its core strengths. The bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking arm — which serves large local and multinational companies — will remain unaffected.

“This agreement marks a pivotal moment in executing our global strategy, focusing on areas where we are most differentiated and can create the greatest impact,” said Mr Sanjay Rughani, CEO and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Uganda.

“We remain fully committed to Uganda, and our Corporate and Investment Banking clients will continue to receive the high-quality service, trusted partnership and innovative solutions they expect from Standard Chartered.”

The lender’s regional CEO, Mr Kariuki Ngari, described the sale as “an important milestone” as the bank continues to accelerate income growth and returns by doubling down on its affluent and cross-border strategy.

Industry analysts say the divestment signals a broader shift by international banks to narrow their focus in markets where retail banking remains costly and low-margin. “Retail banking has become expensive to maintain for multinational players that have to compete with aggressive local banks and fintechs,” said a Kampala-based banking consultant.

For Absa, the deal presents an opportunity to expand its customer base, strengthen its balance sheet, and absorb an experienced team of bankers accustomed to handling high-end clients. If approved, it could make Absa one of the largest retail players in Uganda by customer base — part of an ongoing consolidation in a sector where 25 banks are competing for a limited market.

Standard Chartered’s exit from retail banking in Uganda follows a century-long presence in the market, during which it built a reputation for serving high-net-worth clients and corporate customers. Its decision to transfer the retail arm to Absa underscores how global lenders are rethinking their footprint on the continent amid rising operational costs and shifting consumer behaviour.

Both banks have pledged a smooth transition for customers, who will continue to access their funds and services until the handover is finalised.