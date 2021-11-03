Abuse of journalists troubling, says EU envoy

Brutality: This screengrab from NTV Uganda shows soldiers beating up Reuters photojournalist James Akena as he covered the protests over the detention of several Opposition MPs in Kampala on August 21, 2018. PHOTO / NMG

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • State Minister for National Guidance Godfrey Kabbyanga, who represented his senior Dr Chris Baryomunsi, acknowledged that security forces brutalise journalists --- a violation he characterised as “occupational hazard” --- but said perpetrators in police have been prosecuted, disciplined and or dismissed.

The head of the European Union Delegation in Uganda, Amb Attilio Pacifici, has said “journalism is not a crime” and asked the government to “better” protect media practitioners to reverse the erosion of media freedom.

