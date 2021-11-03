Abuse of journalists troubling, says EU envoy

The head of the European Union Delegation in Uganda, Amb Attilio Pacifici, has said “journalism is not a crime” and asked the government to “better” protect media practitioners to reverse the erosion of media freedom.

“I have to say that the current state of [media] play [in Uganda] is not encouraging. Over the past year, we have seen some terrible attacks, including a photo-journalist being shot in the face at point blank range with a rubber bullet; a female journalist being knocked to the ground and beaten on the head and body by a male security operative; and, several violent arrests of journalists during the electoral campaign,” the envoy said.

He added: “The examples I gave are real events showing the kind of shocking and dangerous treatment that some journalists have faced in the past 12 months.”

During the campaigns for the January 2021 elections, security personnel --- police and soldiers -- assaulted, arrested or barred dozens of journalists, according to the Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda (HRNJ-U) 2020 Press Freedom Index.

HRNJ-U recorded 174 cases of individual press freedom violations, one-third of them assaults against journalists.

“Last year, as the election campaign was underway, we also witnessed the closure of radio stations and the prevention of access to radio stations for opposition candidates. We saw the deportation of foreign journalists and last-minute change of rules regarding how journalists were to be accredited to cover the election. The experience of journalists on the campaign trail was also troubling,” Amb Pacifici said yesterday.

He made the comments in an online event jointly organised by the EU Delegation in Uganda and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) to mark the International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists.

In a rejoinder, State Minister for National Guidance Godfrey Kabbyanga, who represented his senior Dr Chris Baryomunsi, acknowledged that security forces brutalise journalists --- a violation he characterised as “occupational hazard” --- but said perpetrators in police have been prosecuted, disciplined and or dismissed.

“Why don’t you say ‘thank you’ to police for that…and then we say we need more action,” he said.

He pledged to use his ministry to bridge the divide between media practitioners and government and warned against unprofessionalism that he said is spotlighted by some journalists taking bribes to kill or skew stories.

“It takes two to tango,” he said, “There is freedom of speech, but how can someone say the President has died…don’t you think also that President Museveni needs to live in State House peacefully?”

The minister’s comments were understood to be in relation to July social media speculation, not by journalists, raising questions about the health of President Museveni who excoriated the propagators and ordered security to crackdown on them, resulting in arrests.

Mr Kabbyanga yesterday said irresponsible journalism can destroy a country, citing broadcasts by Radio-Télévision Libre Milles Collines (RTLM) infamously cited for fanning Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.

“There are some journalists who after wearing [press labelled flak jackets] think they own the world…Any time you are doing your work, you should be very, very sensitive…When you are going to cover war, you should know it is not a discotheque…When you are going to cover elections, you should know that there are occupational hazards … [and] you should be very, very cautious,” he said.

Documentary

At the virtual event, journalists Derrick Wandera and Ms Culton Scovia Nakamya of Daily Monitor and BBS Terefayina TV, respectively, recounted in a documentary screened how they were brutalised and arrested while covering the campaign trail of National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, for, among others, providing live updates about his arrests.

“There was no single day when we did not inhale teargas or hear a gunshot bullet,” Mr Wandera said .

President Museveni won the election with 58 percent while Bobi Wine got 35, according to the Electoral commission.

At yesterday’s event, Mr Solomon Serwanjja, the executive director of African Institute for Investigative Journalism (AIIJ), called for honest conversation to end impunity of security forces.

The secretary general of Unesco, Ms Rosie Agoi, said all efforts must be made to ensure safety for journalists by promoting a safe and conducive working environment.